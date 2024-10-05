1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Wins Best of Show at 2024 Concorso d'Eleganza Varignana 1705

Varignana, Italy, Monday 30 September 2024 - The Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 has concluded its second edition with the iconic 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB, owned by Mr Giuseppe Matildi, awarded the prestigious Best of Show prize.
This year's event was held from 27-29 September 2024 at the luxurious Palazzo di Varignana resort in Bologna, Italy, who were the organisers of the event. Palazzo di Varignana further solidified its reputation as a haven of Italian hospitality and culinary excellence, embodying the "Heritage of Italian Lifestyle" through its extraordinary and enchanting setting - an elegant resort nestled in the scenic Bolognese hills.
A total of 35 automobiles, mainly built before 1973, were presented across six distinct classes within the beautiful setting of Palazzo di Varignana, against the majestic backdrop of the Bolognese Hills. Each model represented a genre-defining moment in the history of the automobile and were painstakingly selected by a highly esteemed panel of global automotive experts for their pinnacle design values, purity of provenance, and exquisitely executed engineering.
A distinguished panel of automotive connoisseurs for the 2024 edition included Stefano Pasini, the President of the Jury and renowned author of over 30 automotive books; Stephen Bayley, architect, writer and contributor to Octane magazine; Alessandra Giorgetti, the Vice President of Registro Internazionale Touring Superleggera; François Melcion the Director of Retromobile Paris; Gianni Mercatali, legendary luxury communications and business leader; Adolfo Orsi, an automotive historian and scion of the family that were custodians of the Maserati brand; and Peter Read, Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club's Motoring Committee.
The 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB (chassis number 08795), owned by Mr Giuseppe Matildi, not only won its class, Il Meglio Della Motor Valley (The Best of the Motor Valley), but also took top honour of ‘Best of Show’ at the 2024 Concorso d'Eleganza Varignana 1705.
Originally sold in 1966 in Milan through the Crepaldi Dealership, this specific 275 GTB is one of the final 105 cars produced from the long-nose series, and it holds a significant place in Ferrari history. This car was part of a limited series modified to test the Torque Tube chassis - a crucial development that would be applied to future models such as the 275 GTB/4 and the Daytona. This engineering advancement was introduced to solve the vibration issues found in earlier models, including both the short-nose versions and early long-nose models without the updated chassis.
This particular 275 GTB is part of the "lightened" series, featuring aluminium doors and hoods, differentiating it from models with fully steel bodies or those made entirely from aluminium. It has also been certified by Ferrari Classiche, which is a testament to its authenticity and historical importance.
Mr Matildi has owned the car since 1989 and has showcased it at some of the most prestigious events around the world. The car has participated in 10 editions of the Tour de France, as well as 8 editions of Italia Classica. Its competitive pedigree is further affirmed by its FIVA Certificate and ASI registration. Additionally, the car was invited to the Ferrari 50th Anniversary celebration in Rome in 1997, further cementing its status among the Ferrari elite.
The Ferrari underwent a complete restoration by Sauro in 1996 ahead of the anniversary celebration, and recently, it underwent another meticulous restoration by Bonini, which took two and a half years to complete. This second restoration focused on bringing the car to today’s high standards while preserving its rich history. Both the bodywork, chrome, interior and engine have been painstakingly restored to concours-quality perfection, maintaining the car’s heritage while making it ready for future competitions.
This extraordinary Ferrari 275 GTB, with its combination of racing history, groundbreaking mechanical modifications, and outstanding restorations, captivated the judges at Varignana and earned its place as the Best of Show in 2024.
Remarking on the winning Ferrari 275 GTB, the judges expressed their admiration for its breathtaking beauty, calling it one of the finest examples of Ferrari craftsmanship they had ever seen. They praised its flawless restoration, which highlighted the timeless design of the 275 GTB in one of Ferrari’s most iconic shades - a vibrant 'Giallo Fly' yellow. The car’s exquisite presentation and mechanical perfection made it a clear and worthy winner of the Best of Show title.
Beyond the 275 GTB, the judges were deeply impressed by the overall standard of the vehicles competing at the Concorso d'Eleganza Varignana 1705. The event showcased an outstanding variety of cars, each meticulously restored and rich with history. The judges emphasised that the vehicles which didn’t win were by no means inferior, but that the quality of the entries made the selection process one of the most challenging they had ever faced.
Each of the 35 cars on display had a unique story to tell, whether through historic competition pedigrees or rare, innovative designs. The level of craftsmanship and historical importance of the participating cars, from Bugattis to Porsches and Lamborghinis, made this one of the most memorable concours events of 2024, with cars representing some of the greatest eras of automotive design and innovation.
The crowning moment occurred on Saturday evening during an exclusive dinner within the elegant halls of Palazzo Bentivoglio. Mr Matildi was very proud to win Best of Show, stating: “I am very happy to receive this prestigious “best of show” award in the Concorso d’Eleganza at Palazzo di Varignana! It was an amazing location, and the organisation of the competition was of the highest standard and professionalism in every aspect!
“I want to give my special praise to Dr. Gherardi, who with wonderful foresight created this magical resort. And to the organising committee, who have undoubtedly created a great event which will see success for years to come.”
In the "Prima Del Temporale" (Before the Storm) class, Mr Giulio Felloni’s 1925 Bugatti Type 35A stole the show, embodying the spirit of pre-war automotive elegance and performance. Its classic design and race-bred engineering made it a standout in this historic category.
The "Italiane Fuori Dal Coro" (Italian Rebels) category saw Mr Fabrizio Livon’s 1950 Alfa Romeo 2500 SS Villa D'Este take top honours. This beautifully preserved model, named after the prestigious Villa D'Este, exemplified the allure of post-war Italian luxury and craftsmanship.
In the "Eccellenze di Stoccarda" (Excellence from Stuttgart) class, the 1964 Porsche 904 presented by Mr Stefano Martinoli for Progetto 33AG emerged victorious. As a pinnacle of Stuttgart engineering, this car was recognised for its lightweight design and racing pedigree, which helped define the Porsche brand in the 1960s.
Mr Andrea Baroni’s 1963 Jaguar XKE 3.8 OTS triumphed in the "British Postcards" category, showcasing the timeless elegance and groundbreaking design of the Jaguar E-Type, often regarded as one of the most beautiful cars ever made – even by Enzo Ferrari himself.
Among the special awards, the Motor Valley Trophy was awarded to Mr Mario Righini’s 1940 Auto Avio 815, a highly significant car in Ferrari’s early history and arguably the first ever Ferrari. Presented by the Motor Valley Association and the President of Autodromo di Imola, Gian Carlo Minardi, this award honoured the rich heritage of Italian motorsport.
The Imola Autodromo Trophy was claimed by Mr Pietro Silva’s 1972 De Tomaso Pantera Gruppo 4, recognised for its racing heritage and high-performance capabilities. This award was presented by the Mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri, celebrating the legacy of racing at the historic Imola circuit.
There was also a Trofeo del Pubblico (Audience Trophy), voted for by visitors. This was awarded to the 1936 Fiat 508 CS Berlinetta MM, owned by Vittorio Maria Mandelli.
The 2024 Concorso d'Eleganza Varignana 1705 captivated attendees with a stunning display of automotive masterpieces, with the 1966 Lamborghini Miura prototype being one of the main attractions. Brought by German collector Dr. Gebhard, this pivotal prototype, chassis 0502, is widely regarded as the model that launched the supercar era. Originally used by Lamborghini and Bertone to showcase the Miura at events like the Geneva Motor Show and Monaco Grand Prix, this prototype underwent 20 different colour changes during its debut phase to gauge market reactions. In 2011, it was meticulously restored to its original Arancio Miura, highlighting its significant role in Lamborghini's early production and marketing strategies.
Returning to the event was renowned collector Corrado Lopresto, along with his family’s 1947 Isotta Fraschini 8C Monterosa Coupe Touring. After winning Best in Show last year, Lopresto once again impressed the audience with this post-war automotive rarity, one of only five prototypes ever built. With these remarkable automobiles, alongside others like the 1972 De Tomaso Pantera Group 4 and vintage Ferraris, the Concorso solidified its status as a premier global event, celebrating automotive history and luxury at the Palazzo di Varignana.
In addition to these remarkable cars, the organisers created a special FuoriConcorso class in honour of the Auto Avio Costruzioni 815, the precursor to the Ferrari marque.
Carlo Gherardi, Founder of Palazzo di Varignana, commented: "This year's Concorso exceeded all expectations. The quality of the automobiles, the expertise of our judges, and the passion shared by collectors and attendees made it a truly remarkable event. We are honoured to crown the Ferrari 275 GTB as Best of Show and congratulate all of the class winners and special award recipients."
Palazzo di Varignana, with its rich history and stunning surroundings, provided the perfect setting for this prestigious event. The resort offers luxurious accommodations, world-class dining experiences, and state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all guests.
Supported by Cribis, Bper Banca, Lallier Champagne and Fiore 1827, and endorsed by the Motor Valley Association, Automotoclub Storico Italiano and Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, the Concorso d'Eleganza Varignana 1705 drew the European concours season to a dazzling close, reaffirming its position as a key event in the global luxury automotive calendar.
For more information on the 2024 Concorso d'Eleganza Varignana 1705, please visit www.palazzodivarignana.com/en/experiences/concorso-deleganza/.
