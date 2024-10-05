1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Wins Best of Show at 2024 Concorso d'Eleganza Varignana 1705

Each of the 35 cars on display had a unique story to tell, whether through historic competition pedigrees or rare, innovative designs. The level of craftsmanship and historical importance of the participating cars, from Bugattis to Porsches and Lamborghinis, made this one of the most memorable concours events of 2024, with cars representing some of the greatest eras of automotive design and innovation.

The crowning moment occurred on Saturday evening during an exclusive dinner within the elegant halls of Palazzo Bentivoglio. Mr Matildi was very proud to win Best of Show, stating: “I am very happy to receive this prestigious “best of show” award in the Concorso d’Eleganza at Palazzo di Varignana! It was an amazing location, and the organisation of the competition was of the highest standard and professionalism in every aspect!

“I want to give my special praise to Dr. Gherardi, who with wonderful foresight created this magical resort. And to the organising committee, who have undoubtedly created a great event which will see success for years to come.”