ICON 4x4 Unveils the Derelict C20: A Masterpiece of Automotive Evolution
Source: ICON 4x4
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
In the rarefied air of bespoke automotive craftsmanship, ICON 4x4 has consistently distinguished itself by pioneering the restomod category—a fusion of classic aesthetics with modern performance. Today, the renowned firm announces a groundbreaking new creation: the Derelict 1970 Chevrolet C20. This singular vehicle transcends traditional classifications, blending vintage allure with contemporary engineering to forge what might just be a completely new genre in automotive design.
This innovative build draws inspiration from a quote attributed to Confucius: “You must study the past to predict the future.” Adhering to this philosophy, ICON has reimagined the timeless design of the 1970 Chevrolet C20 pickup, seamlessly integrating it with the underpinnings of a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado 4x4. The result is neither a mere restoration nor a typical hot rod. Instead, it represents a genuine evolution, bridging two disparate eras of automotive ingenuity.
Bridging Eras: Vintage Soul, Modern Engineering
Jonathan Ward, Founder and CEO of ICON 4x4, highlights the core challenge of this ambitious project:
“The biggest challenge was preserving the soul of the 1970s while ensuring today’s modern reliable technology still works flawlessly.”
Jonathan Ward, Founder and CEO of ICON 4x4
He continued, "Thanks to our incredible team, we were able to maintain full OEM functionality of the Silverado's CAN bus systems—a massive engineering accomplishment that allows this build to be serviced just like a new truck." This meticulous attention to detail ensures that while the vehicle exudes period-correct styling, its operational heart beats with 21st-century reliability and ease of maintenance.
The 1970s Chevrolet C20 pickups were celebrated for their robust durability and distinctive styling. From the exterior, ICON’s Derelict C20 appears to be an authentic throwback. However, stepping inside reveals a world of modern refinement. A custom dashboard thoughtfully integrates the full digital infrastructure of the contemporary Silverado, merging seamlessly with the vintage aesthetic of the 1970s-era truck. The split bucket seats, upholstered in luxurious Connolly leather and classic wool plaid, offer a tactile nod to heritage while providing modern comfort.
Performance, Practicality, and Unseen Innovation
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Derelict C20 supports a wide array of modern aftermarket accessories and performance upgrades, making it perfectly suited for today’s diverse driving conditions. Every contemporary amenity expected from a 2025 Silverado is available within ICON’s new Derelict truck. ICON’s exceptional design and engineering also vastly improve any maintenance needs, allowing customers to simply plug in a scanner or scan a barcode, just as they would with any modern Silverado. This ingenious setup delivers the best of both worlds: the iconic design of the past coupled with the finest modern components for a reliable, enduring driving experience.
Ward aptly summarizes the essence of this creation: "This unique approach to vehicle design allows drivers to hit the highway or trail in complete stealth, cloaked in heritage but powered by the best of today’s technology. Simply put, it’s a classic look with 21st-century practicality. It’s vintage, redefined—American history reengineered for the future."
The Derelict 1970 Chevrolet C20 marks the beginning of a new chapter in customized classics from the ICON 4x4 brand. Already, the next iteration in this pioneering series, a 1968 C10 Short Bed, is actively in development.