ICON 4x4 Unveils the Derelict C20: A Masterpiece of Automotive Evolution

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Derelict C20 supports a wide array of modern aftermarket accessories and performance upgrades, making it perfectly suited for today’s diverse driving conditions. Every contemporary amenity expected from a 2025 Silverado is available within ICON’s new Derelict truck. ICON’s exceptional design and engineering also vastly improve any maintenance needs, allowing customers to simply plug in a scanner or scan a barcode, just as they would with any modern Silverado. This ingenious setup delivers the best of both worlds: the iconic design of the past coupled with the finest modern components for a reliable, enduring driving experience.