Regent Seven Seas Unveils the Skyview Regent Suite: The Most Expansive Ultra-Luxury Cruise Suite in History
Source: Regent Seven Seas Cruises®
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A New Standard in Ultra-Luxury Cruising
June 11th, 2025 – Regent Seven Seas Cruises® has revealed a defining moment in the future of high-seas indulgence with the debut of the Skyview Regent Suite — the largest and most opulent all-inclusive cruise suite ever created. Spanning an astonishing 8,794 square feet across two levels and perched atop the forthcoming Seven Seas Prestige™, this floating sanctuary signals a new era in ultra-luxury travel.
Set to embark on her inaugural season in December 2026, Seven Seas Prestige will offer 13 meticulously crafted itineraries across the Caribbean and Europe, including two transatlantic crossings. While entry-level Deluxe Veranda Suites start at $6,499 per guest, the Skyview Regent Suite commands an unprecedented $25,000 per night, promising an experience truly unrivaled at sea.
Inside the Skyview Regent Suite
Designed by the acclaimed Studio DADO, the Skyview Regent Suite harmonizes modern Italian craftsmanship with sweeping views and intuitive design. Guests enter through a sculptural foyer adorned with leather wall panels and integrated lighting, which opens into a double-height space anchored by a floating natural stone staircase and private in-suite elevator.
The main level features a formal dining room, glass-enclosed bar, cozy library-style nook, and a spacious living room overlooking the ocean. A secondary guest suite completes the lower floor.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom is positioned to face the sea, fitted with a custom Flou bed, while the spa-inspired bathroom features twin vanities, a hand-carved floating tub, expansive walk-in shower, and private sauna. The boutique-style walk-in closet includes a central island and glass-front cabinetry, reinforcing the residence-like quality of the space.
A Floating Wellness Retreat
The suite also includes a fully equipped private gym, complete with multifunctional training equipment, a massage room, yoga area, and a Peloton bike. Daily treatments at the Serene Spa & Wellness®, personalized fitness sessions, and 24/7 butler service ensure every detail is tailored to guest preferences.
Each stay includes a private car with driver and guide in every port, unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, custom stationery, and a curated pillow and linen menu. Dom Pérignon, Rémy Martin Louis XIII, and in-suite caviar service round out the experience.
Exclusive Dining and Thoughtful Touches
Guests of the Skyview Regent Suite enjoy exclusive access to The Study, an intimate private dining venue for up to 12 guests tucked between restaurants Chartreuse and Prime 7 on Deck 11. With eleven distinct dining venues and lounges onboard, including Azure, a new Mediterranean mezze-style concept, and Galileo’s Bar beneath a soaring skylight atrium, culinary excellence remains central to the voyage.
All guests aboard Seven Seas Prestige benefit from unlimited included shore excursions, Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi, valet laundry, pre-paid gratuities, and what Regent calls The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience®—a philosophy brought to life with seamless hospitality and elevated service standards.
Iconic Voyages Aboard Seven Seas Prestige
Launching from Barcelona on December 13, 2026, Seven Seas Prestige sets sail with a 14-night transatlantic journey featuring ports in Málaga, Madeira, and the British Virgin Islands. Her inaugural Caribbean and European seasons include immersive stops in Lisbon, London, Bordeaux, and Harvest Caye, Belize — with up to 97 included excursions per sailing.
Additional highlights include Panama Canal crossings, overnight stays in Europe’s cultural capitals, and the 12-night Regal Shores voyage ending in Lisbon, with calls in Paris, Gijón, and Pauillac.
Reservations and Further Information
Guests may register their interest beginning June 11, 2025, with reservations opening June 25.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has long promised its guests the most refined experiences at sea. With Skyview Regent Suite and the launch of Seven Seas Prestige, that promise has been fully reimagined—elevating the boundaries of space, service, and style far beyond expectation.