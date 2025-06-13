Regent Seven Seas Unveils the Skyview Regent Suite: The Most Expansive Ultra-Luxury Cruise Suite in History

June 11th, 2025 – Regent Seven Seas Cruises® has revealed a defining moment in the future of high-seas indulgence with the debut of the Skyview Regent Suite — the largest and most opulent all-inclusive cruise suite ever created. Spanning an astonishing 8,794 square feet across two levels and perched atop the forthcoming Seven Seas Prestige™, this floating sanctuary signals a new era in ultra-luxury travel.