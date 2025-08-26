Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz: The Electric Comeback of a Cultural Icon

Few cars carry the cultural cachet (or resale value) of the original Volkswagen Bus. A rolling emblem of the counterculture in the 1960s and ’70s, it became a global symbol of freedom, togetherness, and the open road. Fast forward to today, and Volkswagen has reimagined that icon for an entirely new generation: the VW ID. Buzz, an all-electric van that blends nostalgia with next-generation technology.