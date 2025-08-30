Aero and Four Seasons Resort Maui Elevate Travel with New Semi-Private Route from Los Angeles to Hawaii
Source: Four Seasons Resort Maui
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A new era of air travel is taking shape this November as Aero and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea unveil the first-ever scheduled semi-private flights between Los Angeles and the Hawaiian Islands. Launching over the Thanksgiving holiday, the collaboration transforms the journey into part of the destination—seamlessly blending private jet convenience with Forbes Five-Star resort sophistication.
The First Semi-Private Route to Hawaii
Aero, the luxury semi-private airline, will operate weekly flights from Los Angeles’ Van Nuys Airport (VNY) to Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG), marking a milestone in U.S. aviation. For the first time, travelers will have access to a semi-private route connecting the mainland and Hawaii that is open to all, bridging the gap between first-class commercial service and the exclusivity of private charters.
“One-way fares begin at $5,495 per passenger, offering access to Aero’s newest fleet addition, the long-range Gulfstream-IV business jet. Our expansion to Maui will bring another coveted destination to Aero's route map, building on our recent entry into the east coast market with flights between NYC and LA. With the introduction of Gulfstream-IV jets to our fleet, we will be able to provide an unparalleled experience offering comfort and convenience that is traditionally only found in the world of private charters.”
Ben Klein, CEO of Aero
Flight Schedule and Onboard Experience
The route will operate weekly:
Saturday: Depart Los Angeles (VNY) at 10:20 a.m., arrive in Kahului (OGG) at 2:05 p.m.
Sunday: Depart Kahului (OGG) at 12:00 p.m., arrive Los Angeles (VNY) at 6:55 p.m.
With only 12 passengers per flight, Aero’s Gulfstream-IV creates an intimate atmosphere enhanced by personalized service. Guests enjoy expedited check-in—completed in just 20 minutes—through private terminals, avoiding the congestion of commercial airports.
Onboard, the experience is equally curated: Hawaii-inspired menus are provided by Erewhon, Los Angeles’ cult-favorite organic grocer, complemented by a top-shelf open bar of fine wines, craft cocktails, and zero-proof options. Starlink Wi-Fi ensures high-speed connectivity throughout the flight. Aero’s pet-friendly policy allows four-legged companions to travel comfortably, while amenity kits curated with spa-inspired essentials add thoughtful touches to the journey.
Seamless Connection to Four Seasons Resort Maui
The partnership extends beyond the runway. Guests who book both Aero flights and accommodations at Four Seasons Resort Maui unlock an exclusive suite of benefits, designed to make the transition from city to sanctuary effortless.
“This collaboration extends our signature Four Seasons Resort Maui experience into the skies, creating a seamless transition from city to sanctuary. Our guests will arrive refreshed and ready to be immersed in the authentic Hawaiian culture that awaits them at the Resort.”
Charlie Parker, Regional Vice President of Four Seasons
Perks include:
Preferred pricing on Aero flights
VIP coordination by relations expert Jacqueline Nelson
Valet parking and hand car wash at VNY
Private tarmac-to-resort transfers
Daily breakfast for two and up to $800 in resort credit
Guaranteed late check-out at 4:00 p.m. and category upgrades when available
Priority dining reservations and last-minute access to rooms up to 72 hours before arrival
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea: The Destination Awaits
Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into an oceanfront resort that blends Hawaiian culture with modern luxury. The property features three saltwater pools, including an iconic adults-only infinity pool with hourly amenities, private cabanas, and ocean adventures such as snorkeling, paddleboarding, and pickleball. Dining highlights include Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, Ferraro’s Restaurant & Bar, DUO Steak and Seafood, and the newly opened KOMO, all recognized among OpenTable’s Top 100 Hotel Restaurants.
With the Aero partnership, the journey becomes as memorable as the destination, redefining luxury travel to Maui and setting a new benchmark for semi-private aviation experiences.
