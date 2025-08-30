Aero and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea introduce weekly scheduled semi-private flights from Los Angeles to Maui, beginning November 2025. Photo Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Maui

Aero and Four Seasons Resort Maui Elevate Travel with New Semi-Private Route from Los Angeles to Hawaii

The first scheduled semi-private flights between mainland America and Maui debut in November 2025, pairing Gulfstream luxury with world-class resort hospitality.