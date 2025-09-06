Daniel Ricciardo’s Bespoke Aston Martin Valkyrie Headlines Broad Arrow’s Zoute Concours Auction

September 3rd, 2025 — When Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company, holds its inaugural Zoute Concours Auction on October 10, 2025, one lot will command the attention of collectors worldwide: a 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie personally commissioned and owned by Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo. Offered in pristine condition and with just 160 kilometers on the odometer, it’s a rare blend of motorsport pedigree, hypercar engineering, and bespoke design.

The auction, staged in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week at the scenic Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, will present around 70 highly collectible cars. Yet Ricciardo’s Valkyrie stands out as a headline lot — not only for its engineering excellence but also for the unique provenance of being specified by one of F1’s most charismatic drivers.