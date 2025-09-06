Daniel Ricciardo’s Bespoke Aston Martin Valkyrie Headlines Broad Arrow’s Zoute Concours Auction
Source: Broad Arrow Auctions
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
September 3rd, 2025 — When Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company, holds its inaugural Zoute Concours Auction on October 10, 2025, one lot will command the attention of collectors worldwide: a 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie personally commissioned and owned by Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo. Offered in pristine condition and with just 160 kilometers on the odometer, it’s a rare blend of motorsport pedigree, hypercar engineering, and bespoke design.
The auction, staged in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week at the scenic Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, will present around 70 highly collectible cars. Yet Ricciardo’s Valkyrie stands out as a headline lot — not only for its engineering excellence but also for the unique provenance of being specified by one of F1’s most charismatic drivers.
Formula One Technology for the Road
Co-developed by Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the Valkyrie represents the most direct transfer of Formula One technology to a road-legal car. Under the guidance of legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey, the design is unapologetically race-bred, with extreme aero sculpting and a dramatic stance. Its 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, engineered by Cosworth, revs to an extraordinary 11,100 rpm and produces 1,000 horsepower, aided by a hybrid KERS system for explosive performance.
Ricciardo’s connection to the Valkyrie dates back to his time with the Red Bull F1 team, when he first encountered the prototype (then codenamed Nebula, later AM-RB 001) in 2016.
“It feels like a race car and it looks like a race car. I'm not used to having a roof over my head, but that's the only thing that really feels different, otherwise, it's a pretty straight-up race car.”
Daniel Ricciardo, Formula One star
Q Division Personalization
Chassis number 089 was tailored to Ricciardo’s vision through Aston Martin’s ‘Q’ bespoke division. The standout Dichroic Dawn paint — a £30,000 option also known as Badger Blue — was chosen for its ability to highlight the Valkyrie’s contours and aerodynamics, a nod to Ricciardo’s nickname, The Honey Badger.
Additional specification highlights include:
Exposed 2x2 twill satin carbon ‘clam veins’ and suspension shrouds
Ultra-lightweight magnesium performance wheels in matte black with Badger Blue centers
Interior swathed in Pure Black Debossed Alcantara with carbon fibre accents
Silver-anodised toggle switches on a removable steering wheel
Carbon fibre bucket seats with silver contrast stitching
With production capped at just 150 units and completed in December 2024, each Valkyrie is a rare sight on the market. Ricciardo’s example, with its low mileage and personal provenance, places it among the most desirable ever offered for sale.
A Companion Lot: Aston Martin x Brough Superior AMB 001
Joining the Valkyrie on the auction block is another rarity — the Aston Martin x Brough Superior AMB 001 motorcycle. Limited to 100 examples and designed exclusively for the track, it features a turbocharged 997cc V-twin engine producing 180hp, carbon fibre bodywork, CNC-machined aluminum frame elements, and Aston Martin’s ultra-light ‘lacewing’ badge — originally created for the Valkyrie. Estimated at €150,000–€250,000, it represents the first motorcycle to bear the Aston Martin winged logo.
Anticipation Builds for Zoute Concours
“Presenting both Daniel Ricciardo’s Aston Martin Valkyrie and the exceptionally desirable Aston Martin X Brough Superior at our Zoute Concours Auction is extremely exciting. We are looking forward to welcoming the world’s top collectors… for what will undoubtedly be intense bidding for these incredible machines.”
Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments for Belgium and the Netherlands at Broad Arrow
The Zoute Concours Auction offers a rare convergence of motorsport history, cutting-edge engineering, and collector exclusivity. For those who appreciate automotive artistry with an F1 pedigree, October’s sale in Knokke-Heist will be a date to remember.
