From Prestige to Passé: Iconic Luxury Cars Being Retired in 2025

For 2025, there are as many as 18 cars and trucks overall being discontinued in the U.S. market according to CarEdge, an online platform that empowers car shoppers as they navigate every step of the car-buying journey—including an AI negotiator that contacts dealerships, negotiates the best deal and saves customers time and hassle. In addition to the plush sedans and high-end performance models going by the wayside, an array of mainstream and budget brands will also be discontinued—including the most affordable new car in America. This makes now a good time to spot opportunities and incentives before these cars drive off for good.