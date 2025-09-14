From Prestige to Passé: Iconic Luxury Cars Being Retired in 2025

Curious which vehicles are disappearing from showrooms by next year? Automakers are reshaping their lineups, modernizing their brands and making room for new technologies—leaving some familiar favorites in the rearview mirror.
For luxury car enthusiasts, 2025 signals the end of an era. Several high-end and performance models are set to disappear from showrooms. The list may surprise you—spanning Italian icons, German precision, and British performance, while American luxury, Japanese refinement and Swedish elegance all take a hit. Whether prized for style, performance or collectible potential, these models represent some of the most notable exits in the luxury market, leaving enthusiasts and collectors an opportunity to snap up the last remaining examples before they disappear for good.
For 2025, there are as many as 18 cars and trucks overall being discontinued in the U.S. market according to CarEdge, an online platform that empowers car shoppers as they navigate every step of the car-buying journey—including an AI negotiator that contacts dealerships, negotiates the best deal and saves customers time and hassle. In addition to the plush sedans and high-end performance models going by the wayside, an array of mainstream and budget brands will also be discontinued—including the most affordable new car in America. This makes now a good time to spot opportunities and incentives before these cars drive off for good.
Below, CarEdge breaks down the full list of models that won’t be returning next year, whether permanently or as part of a temporary pause.
Alfa Romeo inventory is the highest in the U.S. auto market as sales slow to a crawl. With the drop in demand, parent company Stellantis decided to axe the Quadrifoglio performance variants for both the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover.
Audi is canceling the A4 sedan after the 2025 model year. But there’s a catch: Audi is renaming it the A5, and making big changes to the sedan. We expect the last true A4s to arrive on dealer lots in mid-2025.
In November 2024, General Motors announced that production of the XT4 crossover will end in January 2025. The Kansas plant where the XT4 has been made will be retooled for production of the new and greatly improved Chevrolet Bolt EV.
We suspect that the Camaro will be back, but it’s gone for now. The last Camaros can still be found on dealer lots. Will the Camaro come back as an EV? It’s possible, but not confirmed.
The last Chevrolet sedan will roll off the final assembly line in November of 2024. Once a top-seller for Chevy, sedans are falling out of favor, taking this legend to the grave.
Following a downfall that culminated in a bankruptcy filing, Fisker is on track to cease operations. It’s a shame since the Ocean is a remarkable vehicle, at least until you turn it on and face a hectic suite of software issues.
As Ford makes way for EVs at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, the Edge has become a casualty. It’s possible that the Edge could return, but it will be absent in 2025. The ‘new’ Ford Edge is only sold in China for now.
The Escape has been a popular compact SUV since 2000, but it’s leaving the lineup in 2025.
Nearly a decade after it arrived, the Q50 is meeting the fate of many sedans these days: cancellation.
Jaguar is saying goodbye to its iconic sports car, the F-Type. The F-Type has been a staple of Jaguar’s lineup for over a decade, but 2025 marks the end of its production.
The Maserati Ghibli, a mid-size luxury sedan known for its Italian styling and sporty performance, will be discontinued in 2025. Maserati is streamlining its lineup as it pivots toward electrification and focuses on newer models like the Grecale and the upcoming electric GranTurismo.
The average price paid for a new car in 2024 is $48,401. Crazy, right? That’s why we’re mourning the discontinuation of one the cheapest new cars in America, the Mitsubishi Mirage. Retailing from $18,015, the compact Mirage was a bare-bones budget option.
Mini is upsizing its lineup. With the arrival of the largest Mini ever, the Countryman, comes the exit of the petite Clubman.
Long a classic in the car scene, the GT-R is on its way out. One can’t help but wonder if 2024 GT-Rs will be worth a fortune a few decades from now, similar to the high prices paid for older R34 Skyline models.
The Nissan Titan is one of the few models that seems to constantly have a 0% APR deal. You know what that means? It’s not selling. Nissan sold fewer than 20,000 Titans in 2023.
With the death of the Nissan Versa, the last new car under $20,000 is headed for the graveyard. This is a major hit for fans of ultra-budget vehicles around this very affordable price point. Following the 2025 model year, Nissan is discontinuing the Versa. The Sentra will stick around for now, and now holds the title of the most affordable new car in the United States.
Ram parent company Stellantis is in trouble with falling sales, below-average reliability, and underwhelming new models. As the multinational behemoth searches for solutions, one surprising move was the recent cancellation of the Ram 1500 Classic, which has been built in Michigan. A Ram representative reportedly indicated that dealer lots will likely be stocked with the last of the Ram 1500 Classics through much of 2025.
What was once America’s favorite all-wheel drive sedan will end its run in 2025. Subaru Legacy sales have been slipping for years as crossovers like the Crosstrek dominate. With the Legacy’s departure, Subaru’s average selling prices will climb quite a bit, too.
The S60 debuted in the US in 2000, but it’s at the end of the road in 2025. Volvo says it’s focusing on electrification, and is shifting focus to electric SUVs.
