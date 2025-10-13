Vittori: Old-World Italian Artistry Meets Future-Forward Auto Technology - Limited Edition 50

Vittori’s innovation extends far beyond the garage. Each hypercar will include a fully realized digital twin—a metaverse-grade replica that mirrors every physical detail, from the texture of the stitching to the tone of the exhaust note, all rendered with breathtaking precision. This virtual counterpart is more than a novelty; it’s a living extension of the machine itself. Owners can monitor temperature gradients, aerodynamics, and performance telemetry in real time, whether they’re seated behind the wheel or halfway across the world. Through advanced simulation environments, they can also test-drive their car under any condition—snow, rain, or racetrack heat—without ever touching the asphalt.