Reel Good Reasons to Drop Anchor at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Every fall, Fort Lauderdale’s sun-soaked marinas shimmer with luxury vessels, gleaming technology, and global excitement as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show—known worldwide as FLIBS—returns to the “Yachting Capital of the World.” From October 29 through November 2, 2025, this iconic event transforms nearly every waterway and dock in the city into a 90-acre floating marketplace for boating enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious travelers alike.
Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets, FLIBS is recognized as the largest in-water boat show in the world. Last year’s event drew more than 100,000 attendees and 1,000 exhibitors from 52 countries, with over 1,300 boats on display—ranging from sleek superyachts to the latest center-console fishing boats. Beyond the sparkle, the show has a measurable economic wake: $1.79 billion in statewide impact, $709.7 million in Florida sales, and $85.8 million in state and local taxes, including $24.5 million in Broward County alone.
“FLIBS is more than the world’s largest in-water boat show. It is an economic powerhouse for our region, generating more than $1.78 billion in economic impact each year and supporting over 100,000 jobs.”
Phil Purcell, President and CEO of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF)
Purcell continued, “The growth and enhancements we are seeing this year, from the redevelopment of Pier Sixty-Six to the expanded luxury experiences and marine industry programming, reinforce Fort Lauderdale’s position as a global leader in both boating and business.”
“FLIBS has always been about delivering an unforgettable experience for everyone, from lifelong yachting enthusiasts to families discovering the marine lifestyle for the first time,” added Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets. “With the reopening of Pier Sixty-Six, exciting new experiences like the Windward VIP Cabana Club, and the continued expansion of our show footprint, 2025 will be a year to remember.”
FLIBS isn’t just the biggest—it’s in a league of its own. The show spans seven prime waterfront locations across three million square feet of exhibit space, all linked by an easy-to-navigate network of shuttles, golf carts, and water taxis. Whether you’re exploring the sprawling Bahia Mar Yachting Center, the reimagined Pier Sixty-Six Marina, or the awe-inspiring Superyacht Village, every dock showcases the newest innovations in boating and marine lifestyle.
The diversity of exhibits sets FLIBS apart—luxury yachts, sportfishing boats, marine gear, diving equipment, and even designer apparel and art. It’s where shipyards unveil world and U.S. debuts, making it a true first look at what’s next in the global marine market.
FLIBS 2025 connects Bahia Mar Yachting Center, Hall of Fame Marina, Las Olas Marina, Pier Sixty-Six Marina, Superyacht Village at Pier Sixty-Six South, 17th Street Yacht Basin at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, and the Broward County Convention Center—each offering a distinct vibe and purpose.
Visitors can easily flow between venues thanks to the event’s integrated transportation system, which includes the show’s popular water taxi network gliding along the Intracoastal Waterway. The Broward County Convention Center serves as the main hub, complete with 3,000 parking spaces at a $20 flat rate and connections to every site. It’s the ideal place to begin your day on the docks.
The numbers tell a story of impact and scale unmatched by any other marine event. $1.79 billion in statewide economic output, nearly $710 million in Florida sales, and more than 100,000 visitors—49 percent from outside the state—fuel tourism and local commerce every year. Non-local visitors and exhibitors alone spend an estimated $47.3 million, supporting hospitality, retail, and small businesses throughout South Florida.
For Fort Lauderdale, the show is more than spectacle; it’s a cornerstone of the region’s identity and prosperity.
For guests seeking luxury and ease, the reimagined Windward VIP Experience returns to FLIBS 2025 with expanded amenities and two exclusive lounges, along with the rare convenience of complimentary self-parking at Superyacht Village on a first-come, first-served basis.
Begin your day amid the most breathtaking vessels in the world by stepping directly into the Windward VIP Lounge, where gourmet cuisine, a premium open bar, private restrooms, and unique sponsor activations create an atmosphere of effortless indulgence alongside the world’s elite yacht builders. From there, guests can travel by water to Bahia Mar and continue to the new Windward VIP Cabana Club at Hall of Fame Marina, a chic waterfront retreat offering shaded lounge seating, light bites, handcrafted cocktails, and uninterrupted marina views.
Presented in partnership with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, the official Windward VIP Real Estate Sponsor, this elevated access transforms your time at FLIBS from event to experience—an immersion in service, scenery, and sophistication.
Despite its luxury appeal, FLIBS remains a family-friendly affair. The Blue Wild Kids Corner delivers a creative playground complete with Halloween- and marine-themed arts and crafts, face painting, balloon creations, and mermaid meet-and-greets that delight children and parents alike.
Young anglers can participate in Captain Don Dingman’s Kids Fishing Clinics, offered Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., where they’ll learn hands-on skills and conservation lessons. These activities foster appreciation for the ocean while making the show approachable for every generation of boater.
At the Broward County Convention Center, attendees can immerse themselves in seminars and panels led by marine experts. Topics range from boat handling and fishing strategies to environmental stewardship and cutting-edge technology shaping the future of the industry.
Educational experiences extend to Superyacht Village, where discussions focus on charter trends, design innovation, and sustainable yachting practices. Industry leaders and captains share insider perspectives on everything from refit programs to the latest propulsion systems, offering rare access to professional wisdom in an approachable setting.
Hands-on excitement defines the FLIBS experience. The AquaZone at Las Olas Marina, situated between Docks A and B, functions as a floating playground for water enthusiasts. Here, guests can test-drive the newest EV toys and watersports gear, witness on-water demonstrations, and experience interactive exhibits that merge technology and adrenaline.
Across the show, exhibitors such as Suzuki Marine (Booth #1223) and The Qualified Captain (Booths #17-17A) host live demos and meet-and-greets, unveiling the latest in outboard engines, marine tech, and exclusive branded gear. Everywhere you turn, there’s motion, innovation, and inspiration.
West Marine, the official Shuttle Bus Transportation Sponsor, adds convenience for visitors this year. Guests can park for free at West Marine’s flagship Fort Lauderdale store and enjoy complimentary round-trip shuttle service to and from Bahia Mar Yachting Center. Buses depart roughly every hour, beginning one hour before gates open and concluding one hour after closing.
Stop by the West Marine booth (#511) or their retail store for giveaways, gear, and boat-show-exclusive promotions. It’s a thoughtful perk that enhances accessibility while spotlighting one of the industry’s trusted retailers.
Through onPeak, the show’s official hotel provider, attendees gain access to the best rates with no booking fees and flexible cancellation policies. With participating properties located near the marinas and convention center, staying close to the action has never been easier.
Whether you choose an oceanfront resort or a downtown boutique hotel, the curated list of partner accommodations ensures that every guest—whether exhibitor, buyer, or traveler—enjoys comfort and convenience worthy of the FLIBS name.
Beyond the gleaming hulls and champagne toasts, FLIBS represents the strength and innovation of the marine industry itself. Owned by MIASF, a nonprofit that supports 149,000 regional marine jobs and drives $12.5 billion in regional economic output, the event serves as both a global showcase and a local lifeline.
For Informa Markets, which produces the show, FLIBS exemplifies its mission to connect industries through experiences that spark trade, creativity, and growth. Together, these organizations ensure that the show not only entertains but also sustains the ecosystem that makes South Florida the epicenter of boating culture.
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is more than a five-day exhibition—it’s a reflection of the lifestyle, innovation, and economic vitality that define South Florida. Whether you come to explore luxury yachts, attend a seminar, enjoy family activities, or toast the sunset from the Windward VIP Lounge, the experience is unforgettable.
If the sea calls to you, this is where to answer—on the docks of Fort Lauderdale, surrounded by craftsmanship, community, and the promise of new adventures on the water.
