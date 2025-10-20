Virgin Voyages Celebrates Brilliant Lady’s Miami Debut with a Star-Filled Red-Hot Spectacle

Since launching in 2021, Virgin Voyages has charted a course unlike any other in the cruise industry. Each ship, inspired by superyacht design, merges the sophistication of a boutique hotel with the energy of a luxury resort. Across its fleet, Sailors can dine at more than 20 eateries created by Michelin-starred chefs, enjoy daily fitness programs, explore a mermaid-inspired spa and thermal suite, and experience a lineup of intimate performances and large-scale productions that blur the line between travel and entertainment.