Setting Sail in Style: Burgess Showcases a Stellar Fleet at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

As the American superyacht market reaches new heights, Burgess heads into the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (October 29–November 2) buoyed by a trio of recent sales and a powerful presence across the Americas.
With over five decades of industry leadership and 18 offices worldwide, the company continues to anchor itself as a premier force in luxury yachting—synonymous with excellence, pedigree, and performance.
“The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show remains one of the world’s premier stages for yachting, and this year we look forward to continuing that momentum with a truly standout fleet and an energized team.”
Jonathan Beckett, CEO of Burgess
Abeking & Rasmussen, Germany (2009, refitted 2022)
60m (196.9 ft.)
EUR 43,500,000 | Charter Rate: From USD 420,000 per week
A masterclass in timeless design, SCOTT FREE unites Starkey’s exterior lines with Bannenberg & Rowell’s bold, personality-driven interior. Expect sculptural architecture, striking textures, and a private master suite complete with study and spa-style bathroom. Her expansive decks boast open-air dining, a jacuzzi surrounded by sunpads, and a full toy garage with two custom tenders. Following a major 2022 refit and her 15-year class survey in 2024, this yacht is a seamless blend of artistry and readiness.
Pendennis Shipyard, United Kingdom (2011, refitted 2023)
44.2m (145 ft.)
EUR 46,000,000 | Charter Rate: From USD 260,000 per week
Holding the distinction as the world’s largest sailing catamaran, HEMISPHERE is designed for exploration and aquatic adventure. Her 16.6m beam delivers extraordinary deck space—comparable to that of a 70m yacht—with areas for dining, lounging, and sunbathing. Inside, her award-winning interiors pair sophistication with comfort, while two VIP cabins on the main deck open onto a private terrace lounge. Crafted for diving enthusiasts and wanderers alike, she’s a rare balance of performance and serenity.
Benetti, Italy (2008, refitted 2024)
36.6m (120 ft.)
USD 7,125,000
Designed by Stefano Righini with interiors by François Zuretti, VIRTUE captures the timeless grace of Italian yachting. Accommodating up to 12 guests across five staterooms, she features a warm, elegant main deck lounge and formal dining space. Her sun deck invites relaxation with a jacuzzi, shaded lounge areas, and gym equipment. Twin 2,000hp MTU engines deliver smooth cruising at 13.5 knots, complemented by zero-speed stabilizers for comfort. VIRTUE represents Benetti craftsmanship at its finest—graceful, enduring, and meticulously maintained.
Overmarine, Italy (2015)
28.7m (94.2 ft.)
USD 4,250,000 (U.S. duty paid)
A hallmark of Italian innovation, SAYONARA—Hull 3 of Overmarine’s renowned Mangusta 94 series—epitomizes open-air elegance and high performance. Her flowing layout connects foredeck to stern, featuring expansive sunpads, alfresco dining, and an inviting main deck lounge. With a top speed of 36 knots and a shallow draft of 1.6m (5.2 ft.), she’s built for adventure and agility, allowing access to secluded destinations across the Caribbean and Mediterranean.
Sunreef Yachts, Poland (2024)
24m (78.7 ft.)
USD 9,900,000
Launched in late 2024, GOOD DAY SUNSHINE is part of the Sunreef 80 Power series, combining cutting-edge multihull design with remarkable stability and range. Her sleek profile and customizable layout make her ideal for long-distance cruising. The main deck transitions effortlessly between indoor and outdoor living, while the full-beam bow terrace and sun deck bar create inviting social spaces. Twin 1,200HP MAN engines propel her to 19 knots, perfect for serene island escapes in destinations like The Bahamas.
Visitors can find Burgess at the Hall of Fame Marina and Superyacht Village, where the brand’s curated fleet will reflect its half-century legacy of leadership and innovation.
Spanning nearly three million square feet across seven locations, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show attracts over 100,000 visitors annually, featuring 1,000 exhibitors from 52 countries and more than 1,300 vessels. It remains the definitive event for discerning yacht enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.
As Burgess continues to expand its U.S. footprint, its success at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show underscores more than market strength—it highlights an evolution in the way luxury is experienced on the water. With yachts that blend craftsmanship, performance, and design innovation, Burgess not only sets the standard but continually redefines it.
