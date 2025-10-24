Setting Sail in Style: Burgess Showcases a Stellar Fleet at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Holding the distinction as the world’s largest sailing catamaran, HEMISPHERE is designed for exploration and aquatic adventure. Her 16.6m beam delivers extraordinary deck space—comparable to that of a 70m yacht—with areas for dining, lounging, and sunbathing. Inside, her award-winning interiors pair sophistication with comfort, while two VIP cabins on the main deck open onto a private terrace lounge. Crafted for diving enthusiasts and wanderers alike, she’s a rare balance of performance and serenity.