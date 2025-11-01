Infinite Machine Debuts in Europe at EICMA 2025
Infinite Machine has arrived in Europe. The New York–based electric vehicle innovator officially introduced its P1 and Olto models at EICMA 2025 in Milan, signaling a new chapter for design-driven, high-performance urban transport across the continent.
A New Chapter for Urban Electric Mobility
The debut marks Infinite Machine’s first formal expansion outside the United States, building momentum around the brand’s mission to create next-generation personal electric vehicles that merge elevated aesthetics with intelligent engineering. The company plans to begin European distribution through select dealers and partners beginning in 2026.
“At Infinite Machine, we believe the best way to get around cities is with vehicles that are smaller and smarter — and we drew some of our earliest inspiration from Italian design. With the arrival of P1 and Olto, we are excited to serve European customers with an exhilarating riding experience, delivering the best in design, performance and technology.”
Joseph Cohen, CEO of Infinite Machine
Olto: A Compact Urban Statement
At EICMA, Infinite Machine introduced the EU-certified version of Olto, a compact L1e moped tailored to modern city life. Built for practicality without sacrificing style, Olto incorporates:
A 60-km range
Hot-swappable slide-in battery system
Top speed of 45 km/h
Footboards, turn signals, and updated features to meet EU compliance
Constructed from anodized aluminum and supported by advanced onboard technology, Olto has attracted industry attention for its hybrid sensibility.
The electric moped recently earned a place on TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2025 list and will be available at a starting price of €2995.
P1: The Flagship That Redefines the Electric Scooter
The P1 pushes the portfolio even further. Designed with stainless-steel body panels and sculptural detailing, the high-performance electric scooter is engineered to meet the demands of elevated urban travel. Highlights include:
105 km/h top speed
6 kW motor (12 kW peak)
100-km city range
As the brand’s flagship vehicle, P1 sits at the intersection of power and refined form. Formula 1 World Champion and early investor Nico Rosberg underscored its cultural relevance, noting:
“Infinite Machine captures the cultural moment where technology, design, and sustainability meet. Just as important, P1 and Olto are both insanely fun to ride.”
Nico Rosberg
Designed for a New Generation of Riders
Infinite Machine’s debut at EICMA introduces a philosophy centered on intelligent, stylish mobility designed for dense cities. The company’s expansion arrives at a moment when European consumers are seeking more efficient transportation alternatives shaped by sustainability and expressive design.
Visitors to Hall 14, Booth H42 can explore both models in person, speak with the Infinite Machine team, and learn about dealership and distribution partnership opportunities across Europe.
Looking Ahead
The first European deliveries are slated for 2026, strengthening Infinite Machine’s position as a rising player in the EV category and offering a fresh perspective on what personal transportation can be. As the company’s global footprint grows, both P1 and Olto present compelling cases for a future where mobility is intentional, efficient, and aesthetically forward.
