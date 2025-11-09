The RSR Project Marks Build #25 and Extends Partnership with Speedsport Tuning

“At The RSR Project, we have a very specific focus. That is restoring and building the very best tributes celebrating the classic RSR cars that honor Porsche’s motorsport heritage. As we celebrate our 25th build, The RSR Project is pleased to announce the continuation of our manufacturing partnership with Speedsport Tuning. Our clients come to The RSR Project because we deliver a very specific, celebrated niche of Porsche motorsport history. Speedsport Tuning is simply the best at what they do and have become a valued partner as The RSR Project continues ramping up production and manufacturing.”

Mr. Schickman, founder of The RSR Project