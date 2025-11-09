The RSR Project Marks Build #25 and Extends Partnership with Speedsport Tuning
The collector car world has long nurtured a fascination with Porsche’s RennSport Racingwagen lineage. Few undertakings capture that spirit with as much devotion as The RSR Project, which has just celebrated its twenty-fifth completed build alongside the announcement of a continued manufacturing partnership with the respected Porsche restoration specialists at Speedsport Tuning.
Based in Bedford Hills, New York, The RSR Project has carved out a finely tuned niche: creating concours-level, air-cooled 911 RSR tribute cars with an obsessive regard for engineering accuracy and motorsport heritage. Their latest commission, an arresting 1985 Carrera-based Viper Green RSR Tribute, continues the tradition with an elevated balance of authentic race character and modern reliability.
A Partnership Defined by Precision
The milestone follows years of collaboration with Speedsport Tuning, a Danbury-based specialist recognized throughout the Porsche community as an East Coast service center for celebrated low-volume marques, including Singer Vehicle Design and Guntherwerks. Their work with The RSR Project has been instrumental in establishing the workshop as a destination for discerning collectors seeking period-inspired performance.
“At The RSR Project, we have a very specific focus. That is restoring and building the very best tributes celebrating the classic RSR cars that honor Porsche’s motorsport heritage. As we celebrate our 25th build, The RSR Project is pleased to announce the continuation of our manufacturing partnership with Speedsport Tuning. Our clients come to The RSR Project because we deliver a very specific, celebrated niche of Porsche motorsport history. Speedsport Tuning is simply the best at what they do and have become a valued partner as The RSR Project continues ramping up production and manufacturing.”
Mr. Schickman, founder of The RSR Project
That shared vision is echoed by Speedsport Tuning’s leadership.
“Collaborating with The RSR Project has been one of the most rewarding partnerships in our company’s history,. Every build stays true to Porsche’s engineering DNA while celebrating the company’s race history. The precision, care, and creativity that go into each RSR Project car is incredible and it’s an honor to be part of the manufacturing process, and seeing the 25th car completed. We have a lot more cars coming up.”
Bryan Lagas, Owner & President
Build #25: A Study in Race-Bred Detail
The latest commission exemplifies the philosophy that defines The RSR Project. Beneath its Viper Green finish lies a complete bare-metal restoration. Every mechanical and aesthetic component has been rebuilt or replaced to exacting standards, recalling the classic RSR character while welcoming contemporary refinement.
Fitted with steel flares and lightweight fiberglass bumpers, hood, and ducktail, the tribute rides on period-correct 15x9 and 15x11 Braid Fuchs wheels wrapped in Michelin TB15 vintage rubber. Carrera graphics and an authentic paint code tag complete the aesthetic.
Under the decklid rests a meticulously reengineered 3.2-liter flat-six. Polished crank journals, balanced rods, ARP hardware, and fresh bearings define the build, while a Steve Wong power chip enhances output. A rebuilt transmission featuring new synchros, bearings, and hardware ensures a crisp connection to the road. Completing the performance profile: a front-mounted oil cooler to manage thermal endurance during spirited driving.
The suspension system arrives fully renewed, corner-balanced, powder-coated, and aligned.
Purposeful Interior Craftsmanship
Inside, tactile craftsmanship takes the lead. Custom hardshell bucket seats with tartan inserts set the tone, supported by RSR-style door panels, Perlon carpeting, and a Porsche Classic dash. A WEVO short shifter keeps movement precise, while modern air conditioning provides comfort without compromising heritage.
Every car undergoes hundreds of test miles in the hands of the builders to ensure readiness at delivery.
Built for Collectors, Engineered for Legacy
Commission pricing begins at $375,000, including donor sourcing and significant optional upgrades such as larger-displacement engines, enhanced braking systems, and modern AC refinements. Delivery lead times typically fall between 12 and 18 months, often significantly shorter than many boutique Porsche builders.
The broader market for high-quality Porsche tributes has accelerated in recent years, and The RSR Project now occupies a distinctive space: a builder focused exclusively on honoring RSR motorsport heritage with an exacting period lens. For collectors, that approach offers both value and a clearly defined design ethos.
More details about builds and commission opportunities can be found at thersrproject.com.
A Milestone with Momentum
Twenty-five builds in, The RSR Project stands at a compelling inflection point. The continued partnership with Speedsport Tuning reinforces its commitment to authentic craftsmanship, while the latest tribute reminds collectors that heritage and innovation can exist side by side with remarkable clarity.
As interest in purpose-built tribute Porsches continues to intensify, this milestone signals more than another completed build. It affirms the lasting appeal of thoughtful design, precise engineering, and enduring motorsport spirit.
