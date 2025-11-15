Verge Motorcycles Debuts the Next-Generation TS Pro at EICMA 2025
Source: Verge Motorcycles
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Verge Motorcycles has raised the bar once again. On November 4 in Milan, the company unveiled the next evolution of its TS Pro model at the EICMA motorcycle show, announcing a suite of upgrades that sharpen performance, improve ergonomics and enhance the digital experience.
The TS Pro remains Verge’s most popular motorcycle, with series production beginning in 2023, though the latest iteration takes on a deeper level of refinement.
A New Chapter for an EV Head-Turner
The Verge TS Pro has long been recognized for its category-shifting hubless powertrain. Verge CEO Tuomo Lehtimäki reiterated the brand’s ambition:
“When we unveiled the Verge TS Pro in the fall of 2022, it was the most advanced electric motorcycle on the market. In recent years, our team has worked tirelessly to make it even better. This bike – now equipped with a lighter hubless Donut motor, a new battery and an improved user experience – delivers a truly enjoyable ride and embodies our vision for the future of electric mobility.”
Tuomo Lehtimäki
Reservations open today through Verge retailers and the company site, with test rides scheduled to begin in early 2026.
Power Inside the Donut Motor 2.0
At the center of the redesign sits Donut Motor 2.0, an evolution of Verge’s patented rear-wheel motor system. The second-generation unit retains its claim of 1,000 Nm of torque but is now 50 percent lighter. The result: a total curb weight of 507 pounds and improved efficiency, stability and control.
The TS Pro sprints from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, underscoring performance that rivals – and often surpasses – superbikes in the internal-combustion space.
The Battery Receives a Major Upgrade
The TS Pro’s new 20.2 kWh battery offers up to 217 miles of range, along with fast-charging capability in under 35 minutes. A 15-minute stop provides an estimated 60 miles of added range, giving riders a realistic commuting and touring profile.
Intelligent charging management enhances both thermal and energy performance, while compatibility with CCS chargers in Europe and NACS chargers in the United States future-proofs the platform.
A Better View Ahead
The updated TS Pro arrives with larger, clearer displays, making riding data and critical information easier to read. Verge’s newest HMI interface blends an intuitive layout with improved Bluetooth connectivity.
Krishna Kiran Mistry, Verge VP of Engineering, celebrated the achievement, adding:
“These improvements not only strengthen Verge’s position as an innovative pioneer in its field but also deliver superior riding experiences for our users.”
Krishna Kiran Mistry
The TS Pro now complies fully with U.S. Department of Transportation requirements, including larger lighting, turn signals and a foot brake for the American market.
Starmatter: Verge’s Digital Core
The TS Pro is powered by Verge’s Starmatter platform, launched in 2023 to integrate AI-enhanced settings, OTA updates and sensor-driven performance tuning. Hardware improvements onboard allow future features to be unlocked without physical modifications, ensuring that the motorcycle’s lifecycle evolves organically with technology.
Designed for desktop and mobile access, Starmatter acts as a digital ecosystem rather than a static software suite, supporting the motorcycle’s intelligence as much as its mechanics.
Built for the Road, Tuned by Riders
The TS Pro’s updated suspension and damping settings reflect insights gathered from extensive customer test rides. The bike’s posture has been adjusted to 25 degrees to promote comfort and handling. Collectively, these refinements bring a more confident and ergonomic ride, whether navigating city streets or carving a mountain road.
Reservations Open
With the next-generation TS Pro now available for reservation online and in showrooms across the United States, Verge takes an emphatic step toward the future of high-performance mobility. Test rides are slated for early 2026, giving enthusiasts the chance to experience the upgraded Donut Motor, expanded battery capacity and immersive digital enhancements firsthand.
Electric motorcycles have matured past novelty. Verge’s latest TS Pro argues persuasively that innovation, engineering elegance and character can thrive together on two wheels — and still turn heads on the street.
