Expedition Motor Company Opens Orders for LS3-Powered 620GE Classic G-Wagen
Expedition Motor Company (EMC), the premier restorer and custom builder of classically styled G-Wagens, has announced that commissions for its 6.2-liter LS3 V8-powered 620GE are officially open, with the first customer trucks scheduled for delivery in just a few months.
Founded in 2017, EMC has developed an exclusive, fully in-house restoration and upfitting process that dedicates more than 2,500 hours to each build. Every vintage cabrio G-Wagen undergoes a meticulous 100-point restoration, requiring thousands of hours of craftsmanship from artisans whose combined experience represents more than 500 years focused exclusively on vintage German automotive restoration.
Open-Air Proportions and Timeless Design Define the 620GE Silhouette
Defined by muscular open-air proportions, sculpted bodywork, and a timeless utilitarian silhouette built to conquer virtually any terrain, the 620GE presents itself as both a highly capable off-road machine and a rolling piece of classic automotive design. Shown in striking blue and sophisticated grey finishes, each build demonstrates how color becomes part of the vehicle’s design language, allowing every truck to express a distinct personality.
Each EMC build feels equally at home parked outside a modern luxury residence or cruising a rustic beach road through scenic coastal landscapes. Enhancing performance while preserving the original truck’s celebrated aesthetic has become a defining signature of the EMC approach.
Limited Annual Production Ensures Craftsmanship Without Extended Client Wait Times
Refined through tens of thousands of hours of research and development, EMC’s latest 620GE builds will be delivered in a matter of months, timed for peak summer enjoyment. A state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and a strict production cap of just 24 units per year allow EMC to keep lead times relatively short while maintaining the exceptional quality and attention to detail for which the brand is known. The result is one of the most rewarding and engaging driving experiences currently available in the bespoke luxury off-road market.
Founder Alex Levin on Preserving Analog Character While Advancing Performance
“For the last eight years, EMC has been laser-focused on the careful restoration of the 1990 to 1993 convertible G-Wagen.”
Alex Levin, Founder of Expedition Motor Company
Levin continued, “Our new V8 model, the 620GE, is the result of years of design study, engineering, and refinement. It is a true pleasure to drive while preserving the special analog charm that the original Wolf platform is known for. While we began with a strict restoration-first philosophy, our growth and success have allowed us to introduce modern power and performance options without compromising authenticity.”
LS3 V8 Powertrain Paired With AMG-Engineered Braking Performance
Power comes from a 430-horsepower LS3 V8 that delivers strong torque and immediate responsiveness, paired with an AMG braking system engineered to match the added performance. EMC has increased front braking power by 48 percent and rear braking power by 30 percent through enlarged calipers and ventilated rotors, ensuring confidence-inspiring stopping power across varied driving conditions.
Modern Drivetrain Enhancements Support Everyday Use and Long-Term Reliability
Available to order now with delivery planned for late spring and summer, the 620GE features a brand-new modern engine delivering smooth, consistent power through a six-speed automatic transmission. An upgraded cooling system, double-cardan driveline, and a suite of proprietary EMC-manufactured components support the drivetrain. Standard features carried over from EMC’s V6 builds include a premium Harman sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, and heated seats, blending modern comfort with classic design.
Restoration-First Philosophy Guides Both Short and Long Wheelbase Builds
“Our philosophy remains simple,” Levin adds. “Restore the vintage Mercedes-Benz 250GD to collector-grade standards, refine it for modern-day use, and never compromise its original design or purpose-built character. Both short wheelbase and long wheelbase LS3 builds will be arriving with clients in time for warm weather driving.”
Pricing, Availability, and How to Commission the EMC 620GE
The Expedition Motor Company 620GE is now available to commission with a starting price of $252,500. For additional information, interested buyers can contact Expedition Motor Company at (267) 714-4112 or visit expeditionmotorcompany.com.
