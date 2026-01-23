Miami Concours Returns to the Design District With a Vision of the Hypercar Future
The Miami Design District will once again serve as a global stage for automotive culture when the Miami Concours returns for its ninth edition from February 13 through February 15, 2026. Set within one of the city’s most architecturally and culturally significant neighborhoods, the three-day event continues to push beyond the idea of a traditional car show, positioning itself as a fully immersive celebration of design, innovation, and craftsmanship.
Known for pairing rare post-war automobiles with forward-looking engineering, the Miami Concours has steadily evolved into a cultural fixture. This year’s edition sharpens that identity by turning its focus toward the future of hypercars, examining how performance, form, and cultural relevance intersect in today’s most ambitious automotive creations.
A Weekend Framed by Design and Innovation
Held throughout the Miami Design District, the 2026 Miami Concours unfolds across a neighborhood already synonymous with luxury fashion, architecture, and culinary excellence. Against that backdrop, the event brings together iconic vintage vehicles and cutting-edge modern designs, inviting visitors to experience automotive history and innovation side by side.
New for 2026, the highly anticipated Sunday Red Carpet Showcase will be a ticketed experience, offering curated access to exclusive vehicle displays and enhanced programming. The addition underscores the event’s continued shift toward a more refined, editorial-style presentation that mirrors the district’s own evolution.
Spotlighting the Future of the Hypercar
At the heart of this year’s programming is a dual narrative centered on the hypercar. One feature traces the legacy of the V12 engine through the perspective of renowned designer Luc Donckerwolke, beginning with his influential Murciélago design and extending into the modern era of performance-driven aesthetics.
The second spotlight explores American ambition through the lens of supercars, marking 250 years of U.S. history by highlighting vehicles shaped by visionaries such as Carroll Shelby alongside today’s emerging builders. Together, these themes frame hypercars not only as technical achievements, but as cultural artifacts shaped by their time.
Programming That Extends Beyond the Show Floor
The official Miami Concours weekend opens with a ticketed Drive-In Movie Night on Friday, February 13, setting a cinematic tone for the days ahead. Saturday follows with a VIP Collectors Dinner, offering a more intimate setting for conversations among collectors, designers, and industry leaders.
Sunday culminates with the Red Carpet Event on February 15, featuring a bespoke collection of hypercars and rare vintage supercars. The weekend also includes a Miami Concours VIP Red Carpet experience presented by The Moore Miami, with curated programming both on and off the red carpet designed to deepen engagement with the vehicles and the people behind them.
A Community Built Around Automotive Culture
The Miami Concours is presented by Prestige Imports, CURATED, duPont REGISTRY, and the nation’s most distinguished private collectors. It is held in partnership with the Miami Design District, reinforcing the event’s role at the crossroads of automotive excellence, high design, luxury fashion, and architecture.
The festivities leading into the 2026 edition began earlier with a Cars & Coffee gathering on December 7, 2025. Open to the community, the event offered collectors and enthusiasts a preview of what the Concours weekend would bring, reinforcing its emphasis on accessibility alongside exclusivity.
An Event That Reflects Miami’s Global Identity
Led by The Concours Group, including automotive visionaries John Temerian Jr. of CURATED, Ronnie Vogel, and Brett David of Prestige Imports, the Miami Concours has grown into one of the country’s premier automotive events since its inception in 2014. Its continued expansion mirrors Miami’s own rise as a global cultural capital, where design, luxury, and innovation coexist naturally.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.