Slate's $25K Modular Truck and the Return of Utilitarian Luxury

Slate Auto opened preorders on June 24 for its modular electric pickup at a starting price of $24,950, roughly half the average cost of a new car in the United States. The base truck is estimated at about 205 miles of range, an SUV configuration starts at $29,950, and first deliveries are expected by the end of 2026. The spec sheet is deliberately spare: hand-crank windows, no infotainment screen, a single gray composite finish. And that is precisely the point. There is a quiet but noticeable shift happening in how luxury is defined in modern design. Not through excess, not through feature saturation, but through restraint and coherence. Slate's truck enters the market with a philosophy that feels less like a disruption and more like a correction. It removes layers, reduces fragmentation, and re-centers the vehicle around clarity of purpose. This is not luxury defined by accumulation. It is luxury defined by control, simplicity, and integration. And it feels familiar in a way that traces back to a different era of utility vehicles, when design was governed by function first and everything else followed.