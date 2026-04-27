Vigilante Introduces the Scrambler: A Return to the Roots of the Civilian Jeep, Reengineered for a New Era

Vigilante expands its portfolio of reengineered classic Jeeps with the introduction of the Scrambler, an entirely new tier of vehicle that redefines what a vintage-inspired 4x4 can be. Designed as a lightweight, open-air counterpart to the brand’s larger Wagoneer, Cherokee, and J-Truck builds, the Vigilante Scrambler channels the raw, analog driving experience that defined early civilian Jeeps while delivering the performance, composure, and craftsmanship expected of a modern machine.
At the same time, the Scrambler positions itself as a compelling alternative to the growing field of vintage SUV restomods, offering a more engaging, purpose-built driving experience than commonly seen in reimagined Broncos, Land Cruisers, and Scouts.
Built on the extended CJ-8 platform, the Scrambler benefits from a longer wheelbase that enhances stability, ride quality, and overall usability. This foundation allows Vigilante to integrate modern engineering without compromising the vehicle’s elemental character, resulting in a truck that feels both agile and composed across a wide range of environments.
Powering the Scrambler is a MOPAR Gen III 392 HEMI SRT-8 V8 producing 485 horsepower. Customers can choose between a refined automatic transmission or a driver-focused 5-speed manual transmission, paired with an Atlas II twin-stick, shift-on-the-fly transfer case that preserves true four-wheel-drive capability. The use of a crate Mopar engine also allows for serviceability through the Jeep dealership network, reinforcing the Scrambler’s usability as a real-world vehicle.
“The Vigilante Scrambler is for the individual who finds the Bronco too common and the FJ too spartan,” said Vigilante Founder Daniel van Doveren. “That extra frame length allows us to package a 485-horsepower 392 crate HEMI with a level of composure that makes it a true daily driver.”
A defining advancement of the Scrambler is its all-new Vigilante chassis, developed in exclusive partnership with leading chassis manufacturer Roadster Shop. Featuring a fully engineered 4-link suspension, upgraded steering geometry, and robust Dana 44 and Dana 60 axles, the chassis delivers tighter handling and improved ride dynamics. Six-piston performance brakes further enhance stopping power, resulting in a driving experience that is both controlled and confidence-inspiring.
This level of engineering is matched by Vigilante’s commitment to bespoke craftsmanship. Far from a simplified offering, the Scrambler maintains the same standards as the brand’s larger builds, with extensive use of custom-machined components and Vigilante-exclusive design elements throughout. Even the wheels are uniquely designed and manufactured specifically for Vigilante vehicles, reinforcing the vehicle’s one-of-one character.
Inside, the Scrambler blends durability with refinement. Seating and flooring incorporate premium materials such as Chilewich and Sunbrella, chosen for their resilience and tactile quality. Modern conveniences such as climate control, electronic parking brake, Bluetooth connectivity, and HD audio are seamlessly integrated behind vintage-style controls, preserving the analog feel while delivering contemporary functionality.
Visually, the Scrambler embraces a purposeful simplicity. Its open-air configuration and clean proportions reflect the honesty of early Jeep trucks, while subtle refinements elevate its presence.
More than a standalone model, the Scrambler represents a new category within the Vigilante ecosystem. It serves as both a complement to the brand’s larger, enclosed vehicles and a distinct expression of open-air driving freedom.
“The Scrambler is the utility player for the Vigilante collector,” van Doveren added. “It’s the truck you leave at the ranch for morning chores and take to the beach for sunset drives. It offers a raw, tactile connection to the environment that complements the enclosed luxury of the Wagoneer, without ever sacrificing the performance our owners have come to rely on.”
In addition to expanding the product lineup, the Scrambler introduces a new approach to the Vigilante build process. By refining configurations and streamlining production, Vigilante is able to deliver Scrambler builds in nine months—significantly shorter than the typical 24- to 48-month timelines associated with bespoke vehicles of this caliber—without compromising quality or personalization.
With the introduction of the Scrambler, Vigilante continues to push the boundaries of what classic vehicles can become. By pairing timeless design with modern engineering and bespoke craftsmanship, the brand once again demonstrates that heritage and innovation are not opposing forces, but complementary elements of a truly exceptional driving experience.
Vigilante Scrambler builds start at $260,000, with each example offering extensive customization tailored to the individual preferences of its owner. For more information on the Vigilante Scrambler or to inquire about your own custom build, please visit www.vigilante4x4.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.