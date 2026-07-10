Doroni's H1-X Makes the Flying Car Dream Feel Surprisingly Real

For years, I have written about electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, for RESIDENT, and most of what crosses my desk is a rendering with an ambitious timeline attached. Doroni Aerospace reads differently. The Florida company has spent nearly a decade on the H1-X, a two-seat personal eVTOL built not for airports or commercial fleets but for individuals who want to fly themselves. According to Doroni, the aircraft fits inside a standard two-car garage, fast-charges in roughly 25 minutes, and is designed so that flying feels closer to driving a luxury car than piloting a small plane. The company reports more than 70 test flights and an FAA Special Airworthiness Certificate for the prototype, and it has engineered the H1-X around the FAA's MOSAIC rule, finalized in 2025, which widens the path to personal flight. The result is the rare flying-car project that reads less like a concept and more like a product with a delivery date.