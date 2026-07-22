Louis Vuitton Revives Its Classic Run With a Four-Day Drive From Venice to Monza

The Classic Run dates back to 1993, when Louis Vuitton first sent vintage cars through the Malaysian jungle and rubber plantations on the Vintage Equator Run. The house followed with the Italia Classica through Tuscany's vineyards in 1995 and 1997, a 1998 China Run tracing rice paddies and mountains from Dalian to Beijing, and a 2006 Boheme Run from Budapest to Prague by way of Vienna. The most recent edition, the 2012 Serenissima Run, ended in Venice, exactly where the Dolomites Classic Run 2026 will start this September, fourteen years later.