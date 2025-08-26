Fall on Mackinac Island: Four Luxe Weekends at the Grand Hotel You Won’t Want to Miss

From Wine Weekends To Design Showcases And Halloween Intrigue, This Storied Michigan Resort Elevates Autumn Travel
Grand Hotel Exterior
Grand Hotel ExteriorPhoto Courtesy of Grand Hotel

As summer gives way to cooler air and colorful foliage, travelers are turning their attention to the best destinations for fall escapes. While New England often dominates the conversation, Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan offers a distinctive autumn retreat. Just a short journey from Chicago or Detroit, the island transforms into a canvas of crimson, amber, and gold. At its heart stands the legendary Grand Hotel, an iconic property that has shaped the island’s identity for more than a century. This fall, the hotel pairs its scenic backdrop with a curated calendar of experiences designed for discerning guests.

1. Wine Appreciation Weekend | September 12–14

Baroque Bar 2025 Renovation
Baroque Bar 2025 RenovationPhoto Courtesy of Grand Hotel

Raise a glass to the season alongside Master Sommelier Elizabeth Schweitzer during an immersive weekend of tastings and culinary exploration. Guests will sample vintages from Napa Valley’s Trefethen Family Vineyards, complemented by expert food pairings and interactive demonstrations. It’s an opportunity to indulge in both education and enjoyment in the hotel’s refined setting.

2. Dorothy Draper Design Weekend | September 26–28

Dorothy Draper Home Store
Dorothy Draper Home StorePhoto Courtesy of Grand Hotel

This September, Grand Hotel honors a century of Dorothy Draper & Company, the legendary American interior design firm that originally crafted the property’s signature look. The celebratory weekend includes insider events with the design team, Afternoon Tea, and an exclusive showcase of the hotel’s multi-million-dollar renovations. Guests will see updates to the Parlor, Main Dining Room, and lobby bar, all while reflecting the timeless glamour of Draper’s legacy.

Grand Hotel Exterior
Timeless Stays: Four Heritage Hotels Redefining Luxury Through Adaptive Reuse

3. Mackinac Island Fall Fudge Festival | October 2–4

Carleton Varney Suite
Carleton Varney SuitePhoto Courtesy of Grand Hotel

Fudge has been woven into the island’s culture since the 1880s, and this year’s festival puts a seasonal twist on the sweet tradition. The revamped Fall Fudge Festival features new flavors, festive programming, and autumn-inspired activities. It’s an indulgence that connects travelers to a culinary heritage unique to Mackinac.

4. Murder Mystery Weekend | October 24–26

Esther Williams Swimming Pool
Esther Williams Swimming PoolPhoto Courtesy of Grand Hotel

October closes with a weekend of intrigue, humor, and suspense. The Murder Mystery experience begins with a comedy show and unfolds as guests piece together clues to solve a crime. Halloween costumes add to the theatrical spirit, ensuring a celebration as entertaining as it is immersive.

Exploring Mackinac Beyond the Hotel

While the Grand Hotel serves as the centerpiece, the island itself beckons with more than 70 miles of walking and biking trails, kayak routes along the shoreline, and the dramatic limestone formation of Arch Rock. Visitors can also opt for a leisurely horse-drawn carriage ride, made all the more appealing in the quiet beauty of autumn when summer’s crowds have thinned.

Aerial View of Fall Foliage
Aerial View of Fall Foliage Photo Courtesy of Grand Hotel

An Autumn Destination Defined by Tradition and Innovation

Grand Hotel has long been a symbol of hospitality, and its fall programming underscores why the property remains one of America’s most storied resorts. By pairing Michigan’s seasonal beauty with curated cultural, culinary, and design-driven events, the hotel ensures that leaf-peeping is only the beginning of the Mackinac Island experience.

