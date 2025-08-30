Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Takes Center Stage for TIFF’s 50th Anniversary

The festivities begin on Tuesday, September 2, when TIFF and Rogers, in partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, host the annual kick-off at d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud. The evening will unveil this year’s photo exhibit in collaboration with the TIFF Film Reference Library, featuring a curated collection of festival photography spanning five decades. The installation will inspire a large-scale outdoor mural along Yorkville Avenue, further cementing the hotel’s role in celebrating the city’s cinematic legacy.

On Wednesday, September 3, Chef Daniel Boulud returns to Toronto to co-host a special dinner at Café Boulud with Rob Feenie, Executive Chef and Partner at Vancouver’s acclaimed Le Crocodile. The four-course prix fixe menu, paired with wines from British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley wineries CheckMate and Martin’s Lane, presents an east-meets-west concept celebrating Canadian flavours coast-to-coast.