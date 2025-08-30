Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Takes Center Stage for TIFF’s 50th Anniversary
When the Toronto International Film Festival® (TIFF) celebrates its 50th edition this September, the spotlight won’t only be on the silver screen. Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, the brand’s flagship property, will once again step into its role as an official hospitality partner, curating a week of high-profile events, exclusive dining experiences, and elevated wellness offerings that position the Yorkville landmark as the epicenter of festival glamour.
“Four Seasons has a longstanding history with TIFF, and it is an honour to once again be a central part of the festivities for the 50th edition. We look forward to celebrating the art of cinema with our guests and the global film community, offering an unforgettable luxury experience for those in town for the occasion.”
Patrick Pollak, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
A Festival Kick-Off with Culinary and Cultural Flair
The festivities begin on Tuesday, September 2, when TIFF and Rogers, in partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, host the annual kick-off at d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud. The evening will unveil this year’s photo exhibit in collaboration with the TIFF Film Reference Library, featuring a curated collection of festival photography spanning five decades. The installation will inspire a large-scale outdoor mural along Yorkville Avenue, further cementing the hotel’s role in celebrating the city’s cinematic legacy.
On Wednesday, September 3, Chef Daniel Boulud returns to Toronto to co-host a special dinner at Café Boulud with Rob Feenie, Executive Chef and Partner at Vancouver’s acclaimed Le Crocodile. The four-course prix fixe menu, paired with wines from British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley wineries CheckMate and Martin’s Lane, presents an east-meets-west concept celebrating Canadian flavours coast-to-coast.
Signature Sips, Golden Touches, and British Charm
On Thursday, September 4, d|bar will debut a special cocktail menu honouring five decades of TIFF, with each drink inspired by milestone moments in the festival’s history. One standout is The Golden Cherry by bartender Egon Bonato—a decadent creation blending cherry-infused vodka, Grand Marnier, saffron syrup, Perrier-Jouët Champagne, and a 23K gold cherry garnish—available exclusively at Café Boulud through September 14.
The celebrations continue on Friday, September 5, when BAFTA teams up with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto for an afternoon tea at d|bar. Guests will sip Champagne and premium loose-leaf teas while enjoying elevated English treats from Pastry Chef Kevin Levionnois and his team, all in homage to British film talent showcased at TIFF.
Parties That Define the TIFF Social Calendar
Saturday night, September 6, brings the Road to the Golden Globes Party at TIFF, presented by RBC in partnership with the hotel. This glamorous affair kicks off the countdown to the 83rd Annual Golden Globes® ceremony on January 11, 2026, hosted by Nikki Glaser.
On Sunday, September 7, Vanity Fair will honour TIFF’s 50th anniversary with an invitation-only event at d|bar, hosted by an illustrious lineup including Ethan Hawke, Richard Linklater, Baz Luhrmann, and Alice Winocour. The evening will blend film-inspired cocktails, live entertainment, and a guest list of top-tier celebrities, filmmakers, and industry leaders.
Power Lunches and Red-Carpet Relaxation
For industry professionals seeking a refined break between screenings, Café Boulud will offer the 50 for 50 Power Lunch—a two-course prix fixe designed for both efficiency and exceptional dining.
Meanwhile, The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto will run its Red-Carpet Glam Facial and Golden Glow Manicure from September 4 to 14, giving festivalgoers the chance to rejuvenate between premieres and after-parties.
A Yorkville Address at the Heart of TIFF
With its prime location, Michelin-caliber dining, curated cultural programming, and a spa dedicated to A-list indulgence, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is set to be more than just a place to stay during TIFF 2025—it’s the place to be.
For event details and reservations, visit the hotel’s official website or follow along on Instagram for real-time updates throughout the festival.
