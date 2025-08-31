Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay Breaks Ground on $700 Million Landmark Resort in Jamaica
Source: The Palace Company
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Montego Bay is set to welcome one of the Caribbean’s most ambitious luxury developments to date. The Palace Company has officially broken ground on Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay, a USD $700 million project that promises to transform Jamaica’s hospitality landscape and elevate its status as a premier global luxury destination.
The groundbreaking ceremony, led by Dr. Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, and Gibrán Chapur, CEO of The Palace Company, marks the start of a resort that blends architectural grandeur with a deep commitment to local community empowerment and sustainable development.
“This project is much more than a resort — it’s a testament to our continued faith and love for Jamaica, its people and their great future. With Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay, we’re not just building new rooms; we’re building opportunity, empowering local communities, and shaping unforgettable experiences that will echo around the world.”
Gibrán Chapur, CEO of The Palace Company
A Flagship of Caribbean Luxury
Set to feature 1,200 elegantly designed rooms and exclusive overwater bungalows, the resort will offer an unprecedented range of luxury amenities:
Thirteen world-class restaurants and bars, showcasing international and local gastronomy.
Jamaica’s largest spa experience, delivering cutting-edge wellness and rejuvenation therapies.
A thrilling water park, FlowRider® surf simulator, bowling alley, and entertainment facilities for all ages.
An iconic third-level infinity pool with panoramic ocean views.
Access to championship golf for guests seeking a premier sporting escape.
Beyond luxury, Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay is expected to generate 3,000 local jobs, bolstering Jamaica’s economy and creating long-term opportunities in the hospitality sector.
Prime Minister Holness hailed the project as a significant milestone for the nation:
“The Jamaican Government welcomes this major investment in Montego Bay, which will boost our economy, strengthen our tourism sector, and create thousands of jobs. We are proud to partner with The Palace Company in bringing this vision to life and securing Jamaica’s place as a global luxury destination.”
Dr. Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
A Decade of Commitment to Jamaica
The Palace Company’s relationship with Jamaica began in 2015 with the launch of Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios, following a $250 million investment. Over the past decade, the resort has become a cornerstone of luxury tourism in the region, employing more than 1,200 locals and integrating sustainability and community development into its operations.
As the group celebrates its tenth anniversary in Jamaica, Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay represents both a culmination of past success and an ambitious step toward the future.
The Palace Company’s Global Footprint
Known for its unwavering dedication to high-end hospitality, The Palace Company encompasses four distinguished brands:
Baglioni Hotels & Resorts – A collection of luxury European-plan properties in Italy and an all-inclusive natural island resort in the Maldives.
Palace Resorts – Luxury all-inclusive properties in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Cozumel.
Moon Palace Resorts – Family-friendly all-inclusive destinations in Cancun and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
Le Blanc Spa Resorts – Adults-only, five-diamond all-inclusive sanctuaries in Cancun and Los Cabos.
With construction underway, Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay is poised to become a defining symbol of Caribbean elegance, innovation, and hospitality excellence—offering guests an immersive luxury experience that celebrates both the spirit of Jamaica and the global standards of The Palace Company.
