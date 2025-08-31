Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay Breaks Ground on $700 Million Landmark Resort in Jamaica

Montego Bay is set to welcome one of the Caribbean’s most ambitious luxury developments to date. The Palace Company has officially broken ground on Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay, a USD $700 million project that promises to transform Jamaica’s hospitality landscape and elevate its status as a premier global luxury destination.

The groundbreaking ceremony, led by Dr. Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, and Gibrán Chapur, CEO of The Palace Company, marks the start of a resort that blends architectural grandeur with a deep commitment to local community empowerment and sustainable development.