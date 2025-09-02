Afternoon Tea at La Casona Roma Norte Brings Japanese-Inspired Tranquility to Mexico City
Source: La Casona Roma Norte
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
In a city where days are often filled with mezcal tastings, rooftop dinners, and gallery hopping, La Casona Roma Norte offers a pause button. This restored 1915 mansion in Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighborhood—already known for its 32 elegantly appointed rooms and thoughtful hospitality—has introduced a new experience designed for unhurried enjoyment: Afternoon Tea Time at La Macaria Matcha & Tea Room.
A Japanese Tea Ritual in the Heart of Roma Norte
La Macaria is a sanctuary within the bustle of the capital, its design and ethos drawing from the mindfulness and precision of Japanese tea traditions. Here, matcha takes center stage, not simply as a beverage but as a practice—an invitation to slow down, observe, and savor.
The two-hour, à la carte service is anchored by a curated tasting of three distinct teas, each prepared with care to highlight its unique flavor profile and aroma. Guests who wish to indulge further can opt for a tower of delicacies featuring three savory bites and five refined sweets per person.
Elevating the Experience
For those who appreciate a celebratory flourish, the tea service can be enhanced with a glass of champagne—a pairing that bridges Eastern tradition and Western luxury in one graceful gesture. The menu reflects both restraint and abundance, ensuring the experience feels indulgent yet balanced.
A Restorative Urban Retreat
Much like the hotel itself, La Macaria’s Afternoon Tea Time is attuned to the needs of thoughtful travelers. While Mexico City hums with energy outside its walls, inside the tea room time seems to lengthen. It is a wellness-forward offering, one that encourages presence, conversation, and reflection—a fitting complement to La Casona Roma Norte’s reputation as a restorative base in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.
