Afternoon tea at La Macaria blends Japanese serenity with Roma Norte charmPhoto Courtesy of La Casona Roma Norte

Afternoon Tea at La Casona Roma Norte Brings Japanese-Inspired Tranquility to Mexico City

La Macaria Matcha & Tea Room Offers a Serene Escape With Curated Tastings, Delicate Bites, and Champagne in Roma Norte

In a city where days are often filled with mezcal tastings, rooftop dinners, and gallery hopping, La Casona Roma Norte offers a pause button. This restored 1915 mansion in Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighborhood—already known for its 32 elegantly appointed rooms and thoughtful hospitality—has introduced a new experience designed for unhurried enjoyment: Afternoon Tea Time at La Macaria Matcha & Tea Room.

Exterior of La Casona Roma Norte in Mexico City
The restored 1915 mansion of La Casona Roma Norte welcomes travelers with timeless designPhoto Courtesy of La Casona Roma Norte

A Japanese Tea Ritual in the Heart of Roma Norte

La Macaria is a sanctuary within the bustle of the capital, its design and ethos drawing from the mindfulness and precision of Japanese tea traditions. Here, matcha takes center stage, not simply as a beverage but as a practice—an invitation to slow down, observe, and savor.

The two-hour, à la carte service is anchored by a curated tasting of three distinct teas, each prepared with care to highlight its unique flavor profile and aroma. Guests who wish to indulge further can opt for a tower of delicacies featuring three savory bites and five refined sweets per person.

Close-up of pastries and macarons from La Macaria’s afternoon tea
Seasonal pastries and vibrant flavors define the afternoon tea servicePhoto Courtesy of La Casona Roma Norte
Afternoon tea tower with savory bites, sweets, and champagne at La Macaria
Elevating the Experience

For those who appreciate a celebratory flourish, the tea service can be enhanced with a glass of champagne—a pairing that bridges Eastern tradition and Western luxury in one graceful gesture. The menu reflects both restraint and abundance, ensuring the experience feels indulgent yet balanced.

Afternoon tea pastries and champagne at La Macaria Matcha & Tea Room
Delicate sweets and savory bites pair seamlessly with champagne at La MacariaPhoto Courtesy of La Casona Roma Norte

A Restorative Urban Retreat

Much like the hotel itself, La Macaria’s Afternoon Tea Time is attuned to the needs of thoughtful travelers. While Mexico City hums with energy outside its walls, inside the tea room time seems to lengthen. It is a wellness-forward offering, one that encourages presence, conversation, and reflection—a fitting complement to La Casona Roma Norte’s reputation as a restorative base in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

For guests seeking a refined counterpoint to Mexico City’s high-energy rhythm, Afternoon Tea Time at La Macaria Matcha & Tea Room offers an experience that is both grounding and indulgent—proof that the art of slowing down is as essential to travel as the thrill of discovery.
Modern guestroom with terrace view at La Casona Roma Norte
Elegant guest suites at La Casona Roma Norte offer a serene city retreatPhoto Courtesy of La Casona Roma Norte
