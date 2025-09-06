Mar-Key Islamorada Reimagines Old Florida Elegance as the Florida Keys’ Most Exclusive Oceanside Estate
Source: Mar-Key Islamorada
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
September 3, 2025 — A Florida Keys landmark has entered a new era. Mar-Key Islamorada, one of the first developed estates in Islamorada when it was built in 1937, has been meticulously restored and elevated, pairing the craftsmanship of Old Florida with the comfort and sophistication expected by today’s luxury travelers. Now available exclusively for full-property buyouts, the estate offers complete privacy for up to 18 guests and a setting designed for life’s most meaningful moments.
Preserving History with a Modern Edge
Once a private fishing camp and coastal retreat, Mar-Key has been reimagined with an eye for authenticity. Original features such as Dade County Pine accents, Pecky Cypress walls, and classic architectural lines remain central to the design, while curated interiors, contemporary finishes, and premium amenities introduce a refined coastal aesthetic.
“Our goal wasn’t just to restore a building; it was to preserve a feeling. This property has been a gathering place for generations and is now ready to open its gates to guests seeking both beauty and privacy in the Florida Keys.”
David Epstein, General Manager of Mar-Key Islamorada
A Private Estate on the Atlantic
Spanning two gated acres with 240 feet of private Atlantic beachfront, Mar-Key is composed of three residences — a main house and two guest cottages — surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Outdoors, guests can enjoy a walk-in pool with tanning ledge, hot tub, and a private pier offering direct ocean access.
Recreational offerings range from paddle boards, kayaks, and bicycles to pickleball courts and street-legal golf carts for exploring Islamorada. The estate’s concierge team curates tailored experiences including private yacht charters, chef-led culinary events, and wellness programming. Daily housekeeping provides the ease of resort living within the privacy of a private estate.
A Destination in the Heart of Islamorada
Situated in the “Sport Fishing Capital of the World,” Mar-Key offers guests both tranquility and proximity to the cultural and culinary energy of Islamorada. Fine dining, local art galleries, and boutique shops are minutes away, while each sunrise over the Atlantic delivers a view that feels worlds apart.
“What makes Mar-Key truly special is the sense of arrival. The moment you step onto the property, you feel its history and the transformation as the noise of today fades away. It’s a place for those who want to disconnect, immerse themselves in the Keys, and enjoy both privacy and comfort.”
Mark Fishman, Owner of Mar-Key Islamorada
Designed for Celebrations, Retreats, and Restorative Escapes
Whether hosting a corporate retreat, celebrating a milestone, or seeking an extended getaway, Mar-Key offers a full-estate buyout model that ensures exclusivity. The property’s combination of heritage, design, and hospitality transforms each stay into an experience that is both luxurious and deeply personal.
