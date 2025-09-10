The Dylan Amsterdam Completes Elegant Renovations, Marrying Heritage and Conscious Design
Source: The Dylan Amsterdam
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
In Amsterdam’s storied canal district, The Dylan Amsterdam has unveiled a series of design-forward renovations and sustainability upgrades that reaffirm its position as one of Europe’s most refined boutique hotels. Located on the Keizersgracht, within the 17th-century stone theater designed by Jacob van Campen, the five-star property has reimagined 21 of its 41 rooms and suites while safeguarding the historic character that defines its charm.
Guests still arrive through the original gate, etched with a verse by poet Joost van den Vondel, stepping into a world where centuries-old architecture meets the subtle artistry of modern Dutch design.
A Design Philosophy of Quiet Confidence
The transformation began in late 2023 with the Loft Suites, the work of Amsterdam-based Studio Linse in collaboration with Format Furniture. The design direction, according to Studio Linse founder and design director Paul Linse, was intentional restraint:
“We wanted the rooms to feel quietly confident. No marble or gold—just materials that speak for themselves.”
Paul Linse, Founder of Studio Linse
Custom oakwood cabinetry topped with quartzite, freestanding Vallone bathtubs, and curated vintage pieces set the tone for interiors that blend texture, proportion, and warmth. Each space reflects the brand’s evolving design philosophy—one that favors integrity over excess and timeless appeal over fleeting trends.
In May 2024, the Serendipity Building—an annex originally designed by interior architect Remy Meijers—received a full redesign by Studio Linse. The refresh introduced ornamental moldings, soft carpets, and a warmer palette, while Format Furniture crafted bespoke vanities, mirrors, and lighting. From the luxury category upwards, all rooms now feature freestanding Vallone bathtubs, underscoring the property’s dedication to detail.
“Every piece was made to measure. We worked closely with Studio Linse to ensure the materials and finishes reflected The Dylan’s quiet sophistication. It’s not about opulence—it’s about timelessness.”
Jikke Snelleman, Co-Founder of Format Furniture
Sustainability as an Extension of Luxury
Already Green Globe Certified, The Dylan has integrated sustainability measures without compromising its historic fabric. The Serendipity Building now features high-performance Fineo insulation glass, reducing heat loss while preserving the original aesthetic. Interior façade insulation improves thermal performance, while a heat recovery ventilation system reuses warmth from airflow to minimize energy waste.
A seasonal thermal energy storage system, currently in development, will allow for sustainable heating and cooling through underground storage—a forward-thinking approach that positions the property at the intersection of heritage preservation and environmental innovation.
Enhancing the Guest Experience
Beyond guestrooms, The Dylan’s evolution has extended to communal spaces and amenities. In January 2023, the lounge was refreshed, followed in March by the debut of até, the property’s six-seat chef’s table concept. The venue joins the hotel’s Michelin two-star Restaurant Vinkeles, known for modern French cuisine served in an 18th-century bakery setting, and Bar Brasserie OCCO, which offers brasserie classics, curated cocktails, and its signature High Wine service.
In 2024, the hotel’s meeting and event spaces—including the Ariana, Atrium, Regents, and Barbou rooms—were updated to reflect the same design language as the guestrooms, pairing 17th-century architecture with contemporary sensibilities. These venues, overlooking the secluded inner garden, host everything from intimate weddings to curated private dinners.
Looking ahead, a new Technogym-equipped fitness center is slated to open in spring 2026, further expanding the hotel’s wellness offerings.
A Measured Evolution
With 21 rooms now fully renovated and further enhancements planned, The Dylan Amsterdam is continuing its quiet transformation—one that honors its roots while looking to the future. This is boutique hospitality at its most intentional: where every surface, sightline, and sensory detail is considered, and where sustainability and style are not opposing forces but essential partners.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter