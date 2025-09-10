The Dylan Amsterdam Completes Elegant Renovations, Marrying Heritage and Conscious Design

In Amsterdam’s storied canal district, The Dylan Amsterdam has unveiled a series of design-forward renovations and sustainability upgrades that reaffirm its position as one of Europe’s most refined boutique hotels. Located on the Keizersgracht, within the 17th-century stone theater designed by Jacob van Campen, the five-star property has reimagined 21 of its 41 rooms and suites while safeguarding the historic character that defines its charm.