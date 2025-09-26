Baker’s Cay Resort Expands with New Luxury Suites in the Florida Keys
Source: Baker’s Cay Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
This fall, the iconic Baker’s Cay Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, will unveil 12 new luxury suites, adding a fresh chapter to one of the Florida Keys’ most storied destinations. Nestled along Florida Bay on the site of a historic pineapple plantation, the resort’s expansion deepens its reputation as a retreat that harmonizes refined comfort with an authentic island spirit.
A Suite Collection Inspired by the Keys
The new accommodations include Waterview Palm Suites, Partial Waterview Palm Suites, and Paradise Suites, each designed to immerse guests in the natural and cultural richness of the Keys. Drawing from the region’s maritime history, topography, and art culture, the suites balance comfort with character.
Inside, calming palettes of oceanic blues and sun-washed neutrals are layered with driftwood-inspired tones, reef-like textures, and locally sourced artwork. Open layouts maximize natural light, creating an airy connection between interiors and the surrounding tropical landscape.
General Manager John Hearns explained the vision:
“This expansion is about more than adding new suites – it’s about deepening the connection between our guests and this extraordinary setting. We’ve created spaces that are both refined and rooted, inviting guests to relax, recharge, and reconnect in one of the most naturally inspiring places in the Keys.”
General Manager John Hearns
Honoring Legacy, Elevating Experience
Baker’s Cay has long been known as a destination where laid-back luxury meets local heritage. With roots on a former pineapple plantation, the resort carries forward its legacy of blending nature and history with modern sophistication.
The new suites extend this ethos, offering travelers more space to unwind while staying connected to the property’s signature experiences. Guests can spend their days paddleboarding along the bay, lounging on the beachfront, or participating in eco-programming that underscores the resort’s commitment to sustainability.
Beyond the Suite: A Lifestyle Destination
The expansion complements Baker’s Cay’s broader offerings, which include:
Curated culinary experiences at Calusa and Dry Rocks, showcasing sustainably sourced menus.
Dock to Dish programs that highlight the Keys’ fishing traditions.
A pristine pool with a bar, ideal for tropical afternoons.
Over 20,000 square feet of event space, including a 7,000-square-foot outdoor garden shaded by coconut palms.
Together, these elements create a destination that appeals to both leisure travelers and those seeking a unique setting for gatherings and celebrations.
A New Way to Experience Key Largo
With bookings open now for stays beginning in November 2025, the suite collection represents more than an expansion—it marks Baker’s Cay’s ongoing evolution as a resort that honors its past while embracing design-forward innovation. For guests, it offers a rare opportunity to experience Key Largo’s coastal charm through the lens of luxury, storytelling, and sustainability.
