12 Best Luxury Hotels in Mexico to Celebrate Día de los Muertos 2025

At the heart of one of the world’s most celebrated cities, Rosewood San Miguel de Allende stages the town’s most anticipated Día de los Muertos gathering. On November 2, Jardín Rosewood transforms into a living stage, with sweeping views of the Parroquia as the backdrop for culinary stations, a curated open bar, live entertainment, and a spirited Catrina contest. This annual event is more than a celebration—it is an elegant convergence of artistry, gastronomy, and cultural memory.