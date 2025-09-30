12 Best Luxury Hotels in Mexico to Celebrate Día de los Muertos 2025

From San Miguel De Allende To Playa Del Carmen, Discover The Most Luxurious Resorts And Boutique Stays Offering Cultural Celebrations, Gourmet Dining, And Immersive Día De Los Muertos Experiences
Catrina Calavera Más Alta del Mundo
Giant Catrina sculpture overlooking the Malecón in Puerto VallartaPhoto Courtesy of Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Día de los Muertos, one of Mexico’s most meaningful traditions, invites both remembrance and revelry. This year, discerning travelers can immerse themselves in the holiday’s artistry and ritual at Mexico’s most remarkable luxury hotels and resorts. From haute gastronomy and rooftop views to spa sanctuaries and ancestral ceremonies, these properties elevate the season with sophistication while honoring timeless customs.

1. Rosewood San Miguel de Allende – San Miguel de Allende

View of Parroquia framed by cypress trees during Día de los Muertos
Día de los Muertos celebration with Parroquia view at Rosewood San Miguel de AllendePhoto Courtesy of Rosewood San Miguel de Allende

At the heart of one of the world’s most celebrated cities, Rosewood San Miguel de Allende stages the town’s most anticipated Día de los Muertos gathering. On November 2, Jardín Rosewood transforms into a living stage, with sweeping views of the Parroquia as the backdrop for culinary stations, a curated open bar, live entertainment, and a spirited Catrina contest. This annual event is more than a celebration—it is an elegant convergence of artistry, gastronomy, and cultural memory.

2. W Punta de Mita – Nayarit

W Punta de Mita cacao ceremony
W Punta de Mita cacao ceremonyPhoto Courtesy of W Punta de Mita

W Punta de Mita presents Día de los Muertos as both a culinary and spiritual experience. A chandelier of glowing “candles” in the Living Room Bar recalls altar traditions, while a Shaman-led cacao ceremony by the sea anchors the celebration in Huichol (Wixárika) heritage. Guests savor the flavors of Mexico through Rubra, the resort’s new restaurant helmed by Daniela Soto-Innes, and “Echoes of the Unknown,” a four-course dinner on November 1 that layers mythology with gastronomy and live performance.

3. Hotel Alexander – Mexico City

Modern bar and seating area with geometric lighting at Hotel Alexander
Elegant bar and lounge at Hotel Alexander in Mexico CityPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Alexander

Blending refinement with heritage, Hotel Alexander offers an urbane take on the holiday. Spa rituals reflect the season’s transition—October treatments with autumnal botanicals and November offerings with sacred flowers and oils. Culinary traditions are reinterpreted with artisanal pan de muerto crafted with luxury ingredients. Guests also receive personalized calaveritas literarias, satirical poems transformed into bespoke keepsakes by a local writer.

4. Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort – Riviera Nayarit

SEBMI swim up bar
SEBMI swim up barPhoto Courtesy of Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort

Designed by architect Sordo Madaleno, this adults-only sanctuary embraces cultural depth with grandeur. The Main Plaza becomes the heart of the festivities, framed by papel picado, marigolds, and elegant Catrinas. Guests indulge in tequila tastings, themed cocktails, and traditional dishes while live mariachi fills the air. Beyond the celebration, the rooftop infinity pool, full-service spa, and eco-adventure options—including a zipline bike—extend the sense of indulgence.

5. NUMU Boutique Hotel – San Miguel de Allende

NUMU Dia De Muertos incredible face paint
NUMU Dia De Muertos incredible face paint Photo Courtesy of NUMU Boutique Hotel

NUMU captures the city’s pulse during Día de los Muertos with parades of Catrinas and streets alive with marigolds. Within its walls, the hotel hosts makeup sessions and a two-night culinary journey of regional flavors: acociles from Pátzcuaro, Dzotobichay tamal, and maguey ice cream. The celebration blends elevated gastronomy with cultural immersion for an experience that is as intimate as it is refined.

Catrina Calavera Más Alta del Mundo
5 Best Halloween Events in London for 2025

6. Andaz Mexico City Condesa – Mexico City

Festive table with skull centerpiece and marigolds
Día de los Muertos table setting at Andaz Mexico City CondesaPhoto Courtesy of Andaz Mexico City Condesa

Located just steps from the capital’s creative core, Andaz places guests within easy reach of Mexico City’s parade route. Rooftop views stretch across the skyline, while Derba Matcha Café serves Pan de Muerto with a contemporary flair. The property balances modern design with access to tradition, making it an ideal choice for travelers seeking immersion without sacrificing luxury.

7. Impression Moxché by Secrets & Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen – Playa del Carmen

These adults-only, all-inclusive resorts curate “Roads Through Mexico: Día de Muertos Edition,” a one-night cultural journey that reimagines the holiday through regional gastronomy and live performance. Guests move through a tapestry of flavors—Oaxacan tlayudas, Mexico City tacos, Yucatán panuchos, and Jalisco quesabirrias—before joining traditional altar ceremonies and a pan de muerto cooking class. With Catrina makeup stations and Mayan-inspired design, the event embodies both Mexico’s diversity and its deep ancestral roots.

8. Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort – Mazatlán

Día de los Muertos celebration
Día de los Muertos celebration at Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa ResortPhoto Courtesy of Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort

In the gated Estrella del Mar community, this family-friendly retreat enlivens the season with a Catrina parade, face painting, and altar-making. Authentic Mexican delicacies, including pan de muerto, are served as mariachi bands animate the resort. Beyond the festivities, highlights include an adults-only pool section, waterpark with lazy river, full-service spa, and one of Mexico’s most prestigious golf courses.

9. Thompson Zihuatanejo – Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo

Thompson Zihuatanejo entrance and lobby
Thompson Zihuatanejo entrance and lobbyPhoto Courtesy of Thompson Zihuatanejo

An intimate retreat with 56 rooms, Thompson Zihuatanejo connects travelers with community celebrations. Guests witness sand tapestries, parades, and the lighting of the Catrina in Plaza Kioto. Local traditions—ranging from dress runways to contests—infuse the stay with authenticity, while the resort’s coastal elegance provides a serene counterpoint to the lively town festivities.

10. Casona Roma Norte – Mexico City

Casona Roma Norte suite
Casona Roma Norte suitePhoto Courtesy of Casona Roma Norte

This boutique property in Roma Norte merges historic character with modern detail. Its Día de los Muertos programming includes an altar installation, freshly baked pan de muerto in the lobby, and festive cocktails at Akamba. Guests may also retreat to the Agave Room for curated tastings. Professional makeup artists on-site ensure that visitors are parade-ready, bringing cultural authenticity into the experience.

11. Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa – Puerto Vallarta

Marriott Puerto Vallarta at sunset
Marriott Puerto Vallarta at sunsetPhoto Courtesy of Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

The property situates guests near Puerto Vallarta’s Malecon and its elaborate altares, but also hosts its own “Celebration Beyond Life” dinner. A three-night package includes breakfast, dinner tickets, and Catrina face painting. With the Sierra Madre Mountains as backdrop, the hotel combines cultural learning with comfort, connecting guests to the city’s oldest traditions while offering resort-level ease.

12. Sandos Caracol Eco Resort – Playa del Carmen

Sandos Caracol Día de los Muertos celebration
Sandos Caracol Día de los Muertos celebrationPhoto Courtesy of Sandos Caracol Eco Resort

At Sandos Caracol, Día de los Muertos unfolds like theater. Elaborate altars, parades of Catrinas, and ancient rituals create a scene reminiscent of cinematic fantasy. Guests enjoy street food, cultural performances, and festival games—all within the resort’s eco-integrated setting. It is playful and engaging, especially for families, though still anchored in the holiday’s spiritual resonance.

Honoring Tradition in Luxury

Each of these hotels reinterprets Día de los Muertos in its own voice—through culinary journeys, wellness rituals, or artistic performance—while preserving the essence of remembrance. For the luxury traveler, the holiday is not only an invitation to honor heritage but also to experience Mexico’s most refined hospitality at its seasonal peak.

Catrina Calavera Más Alta del Mundo
5 Best Halloween Events in Miami for 2025

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Culture
Destinations
Accommodations
Mexico
Holidays

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com