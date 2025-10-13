Island Shangri-La Hong Kong: An Elevated Escape Above the Clouds

From the moment you arrive, Island Shangri-La makes it clear that luxury is not just a promise—it’s a lifestyle. Guests can opt for private transfer in the hotel’s signature Rolls-Royce Phantom, a gleaming embodiment of prestige that glides through the city’s bustling streets and glistening harbor tunnels like a vessel of serene elegance. The grand lobby, crowned by one of the largest Chinese silk paintings in the world, sets the tone with opulence that’s both stately and soulful.