7 Pet-Friendly Resorts for Fall Foliage, Tropical Sunshine, and Cozy Escapes

Autumn is no longer only about scenic drives and sweater weather. For a growing number of travelers, the most memorable fall journeys include the family dog. Whether you’re seeking fiery foliage, tropical breezes, or crisp mountain air, these properties elevate pet-friendly travel with thoughtful amenities, expansive outdoor access, and cozy accommodations that allow four-legged companions to unwind alongside their humans.
Tucked in the rolling Ozark Mountains, Big Cedar Lodge offers a peaceful setting where pups are welcomed into cabins and cottages complete with fireplaces. Families can embark on foliage-rich walks along the Lost Canyon Cave & Nature Trail, or venture into Dogwood Canyon Nature Park for leaf-peeping and fresh air. After hiking or a sunset lake cruise, guests return to rustic-luxe lodging where pets are treated like part of the experience.
Fall in New England is a seasonal rite of passage, and Hotel Commonwealth places guests steps from the Charles River Esplanade for golden afternoon strolls. Dogs can enjoy the tree-lined pathways alongside their people, who have easy access to Boston’s historic neighborhoods, autumn festivals, and café culture. Pet-friendly policies ensure everyone settles in comfortably, making this Boston retreat ideal for a city-forward fall getaway.
On one of Hawai‘i’s most swimmable white-sand beaches, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort redefines pet-friendly paradise. Dogs are welcomed with a plush bed, water and food bowls, and a leash with a baggie holder. Each room and suite features a private lanai where pups can lounge in the sun, while scenic resort paths and sandy shoreline offer room to roam. Families can enjoy the oceanfront setting knowing their four-legged friends are just as well accommodated.
For travelers who choose palms over pumpkins, Naples Grande Beach Resort offers a relaxed coastal escape. Pets are greeted warmly, and three miles of white-sand beaches are reachable via a boardwalk that winds through a mangrove estuary. While families explore the resort’s pools, spa, and dining concepts, cooler fall temperatures allow for comfortable beach outings throughout the season.
Alpine luxury meets pet-friendly perks at Viceroy Snowmass, where the VIPets Package pampers Very Important Pups with thoughtful extras. Each dog enjoys a plush bed, food and water bowls, a keepsake toy, and the exclusive Viceroy Snowmass Dog Amenity. Even better, there’s no additional pet fee with the special rate. Mountain trails and fireside evenings make this property a stylish and serene base for snowy adventures with your canine companion.
Inside the iconic Memphis Pyramid, Big Cypress Lodge blends wilderness-inspired design with pet-friendly hospitality. Screened-in porches pair with cozy accommodations, and the Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid store creates a unique environment for families. Upon arrival, pups receive complimentary treats, a custom door tag, and other goodies. With a downtown location along the Mississippi River and shuttle access to nearby attractions, travelers can explore Memphis with ease.
Lotte Hotel Seattle offers a polished urban retreat with plush beds and bowls for pets. A curated map of local dog parks makes planning an autumn outing seamless, while Seattle’s pet-friendly culture encourages neighborhood wanderings, ferry rides, and outdoor café visits. After a day of adventures, guests can unwind in contemporary comfort knowing every family member has space to rest.
