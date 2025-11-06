7 Pet-Friendly Resorts for Fall Foliage, Tropical Sunshine, and Cozy Escapes

On one of Hawai‘i’s most swimmable white-sand beaches, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort redefines pet-friendly paradise. Dogs are welcomed with a plush bed, water and food bowls, and a leash with a baggie holder. Each room and suite features a private lanai where pups can lounge in the sun, while scenic resort paths and sandy shoreline offer room to roam. Families can enjoy the oceanfront setting knowing their four-legged friends are just as well accommodated.