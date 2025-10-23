Stars, Philanthropists, and Adoptable Pets Shine at Best Friends Animal Society’s Sixth Annual Benefit to Save Them All
A Night of Compassion and Celebration at The Glasshouse
Under the glittering skyline of Manhattan, compassion took center stage as Best Friends Animal Society hosted its sixth annual Benefit to Save Them All at The Glasshouse in New York City. The event united philanthropists, celebrities, animal welfare advocates, and even a few furry guests—all in support of a shared mission: to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters.
Co-chaired by Dylan Lauren, CEO and Founder of Dylan’s Candy Bar and Dylan’s Candy BarN Animal Foundation, and philanthropist Ivy Getty, the evening raised over $1.5 million, including a $500,000 match from an anonymous donor. The funds will help Best Friends continue its nationwide efforts to make every shelter in America no-kill, ensuring that every healthy and treatable pet has the chance to find a home.
Honoring a Pioneer in Animal Welfare
This year’s gala paid tribute to Richard Avanzino, widely regarded as the father of the no-kill movement. Avanzino’s groundbreaking leadership at the San Francisco SPCA and Maddie’s Fund set the foundation for a new era of animal welfare—one rooted in compassion, community engagement, and systemic change. His legacy continues to inspire a generation of advocates working toward the day when every pet has a place to call home.
Glamour with Heart on the “Orange Carpet”
Before the main program began, guests made their entrance on the “Orange Carpet,” posing for photos alongside adoptable dogs and cats from the Best Friends New York Pet Lifesaving Center. Among those in attendance were Best Friends CEO Julie Castle and Founder and Chairman Francis Battista, along with television host Sara Haines of The View, who served as the evening’s host.
High-profile attendees included Broadway performer Sierra Boggess, Johnathan Fernandez, Kadia Saraf, Kelli Giddish, Michael Cyril Creighton, Dave Portnoy, and social media creators Bryan Reisberg and Maxine the Corgi, Isabel Klee of Simon Sits, and Nisarah Lewis of Dudette with Sign. Other notable guests included Andrew Lauren, Natascha Schuetz, and Princess Olympia of Greece, rounding out a guest list that balanced glamour, artistry, and advocacy.
Faces of No-Kill: Stories that Inspire
A touching highlight of the evening came during the “Faces of No-Kill” presentation, featuring three special alumni of the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center—Thor, Indy, and Henry. Each story reflected resilience, hope, and the profound difference adoption can make in an animal’s life. The segment underscored the tangible results of Best Friends’ work and the importance of choosing adoption over purchasing from breeders or pet stores.
Throughout the evening, guests celebrated the remarkable progress made in animal lifesaving efforts. Today, two out of three shelters across the country have achieved no-kill status, and hundreds more are within reach of that milestone. Conversations throughout the night focused on how collective action, policy change, and community education can bring the organization closer to its ultimate goal of saving every healthy and treatable pet.
A Mission to Save Them All
Founded in 1984, Best Friends Animal Society has grown into one of the nation’s leading animal welfare organizations, partnering with more than 5,500 shelters and rescue organizations across the country. From its headquarters in Kanab, Utah, the organization operates the largest no-kill animal sanctuary in the United States, welcoming thousands of visitors each year to experience its mission firsthand.
With data-driven programs, community partnerships, and a steadfast belief that every dog and cat deserves a home, Best Friends continues to lead the charge toward a no-kill nation. The Benefit to Save Them All serves as a powerful reminder that philanthropy, creativity, and compassion can transform lives—one animal at a time.
