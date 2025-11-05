One Latke, Two Boroughs: Chef Michael King Reimagines a Holiday Classic in New York

The signature Celery Root Latke, now available year-round, has earned cult status — even securing praise from Grub Street as a standout in the “Potato Hall of Fame.” And while Hanukkah traditions certainly help propel its popularity each winter, the story behind this two-day process is what keeps diners returning. King spends the holiday season celebrating with his wife and children, honing what he considers the ideal holiday latke. That personal ritual helped inspire the version found across both restaurants today.