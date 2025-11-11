Top Caribbean Black Friday Luxury Resort Deals for 2026 Travel

Holiday gift giving takes many shapes, but few feel as rewarding as locking in a future Caribbean getaway. With Black Friday on the horizon, some of the region’s most coveted luxury resorts are unveiling incentives that make planning ahead feel downright strategic. Think complimentary nights, resort credits, coveted upgrades, and access to guided experiences that usually require extra planning. Here, a curated look at timely offers across the Caribbean that pair sunshine with serious value.
Ambergris Cay delivers private-island seclusion with contemporary ease across 1,100 acres of largely untouched land. Travelers booking October 29 through November 18 can secure 15 percent off bungalows and four-bedroom villas, or 20 percent off three-bedroom villas. Reservations made during this window include complimentary experiences like guided e-bike tours and group mixology classes. Villas are positioned to maximize privacy, while island living feels polished thanks to elevated guest services.
Aurora Anguilla invites travelers to book four nights or more to access up to 50 percent off accommodations, plus a resort credit of up to $500 per stay depending on room category. Valid for travel April 16 through December 15, 2026, the offer supports tailored itineraries, whether the plan is a leisurely beach stretch, a round at the acclaimed Aurora International Golf Club, or restorative time at the spa.
Atlantis Paradise Island’s Cyber Week promotion opens the door to savings of up to 35 percent, daily breakfast for two, and rotating limited-time perks across The Coral, The Royal, The Cove, and The Reef. Booking runs November 24 through December 5, 2025, for stays January 1 through September 8, 2026, with a four-night minimum. Guests booking directly can receive up to $250 in bonus savings at checkout on select dates, as well as special pricing on experiences like Ocean Club Golf and Mandara Spa. Early access is available for newsletter subscribers.
The Aruba Marriott Resort delivers an ideal home base along Palm Beach with two pools, a spa, ten dining options, and the island’s largest casino. Book November 24 through December 2, 2025, to receive up to 25 percent off accommodations plus a $100 resort credit when staying four nights or longer. Select travel dates span December 2025 through March 2026, and April 1 through August 31, 2026. Code E4000 applies, with an alternate code for Bonvoy members.
Located on a private peninsula at the base of El Yunque National Forest, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico offers 25 percent off stays, or 30 percent off for World of Hyatt Members. Reservations made November 13 through December 25, 2025, for stays November 20, 2025 through April 30, 2026, include daily breakfast for two and a complimentary bucket of PRadise Bliss Lager, the resort’s exclusive craft beer. Complimentary programming stretches across activities like biking, kayaking, and paddleboarding.
Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica extends up to 70 percent off for bookings made November 17 through December 3, 2025. Per-person nightly rates begin at $256 at Princess Senses The Mangrove and $225 at Princess Grand Jamaica, where families benefit from “Kids Stay Free” for up to two children age twelve and under. Valid for stays December 1, 2025 through October 31, 2026, the offer supports both couples’ escapes and family-driven itineraries.
Blue Haven sits within Leeward’s residential enclave and brings all-inclusive comfort with meaningful perks. Its Pre-Black Friday Special features 15 percent off studios through three-bedroom suites, and 20 percent off two-bedroom garden view accommodations. Bookings made October 29 through November 18 gain an 18-month travel window. Added bonuses include complimentary experiences such as couples’ massages, in-room cocktail making, and Caribbean cooking classes. Guests also receive full access to sister property Alexandra Resort.
Sonesta returns with a Black Friday sale offering up to 50 percent off at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort and Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa. Booking windows run November 18–24, 2025 with code EARLYACCESS, or November 25–December 2, 2025 with code BFSALE. The longer the stay, the greater the savings. Stays are valid December 1, 2025 through December 24, 2026, with blackout dates and standard terms in place.
With two all-suite resorts positioned along Grace Bay Beach, Ocean Club Resorts offers large accommodations with full kitchens or kitchenettes and screened patios. Guests booking six nights between November 27 and December 1, 2025, receive the seventh night free for travel January 10–31, 2026. Activities include complimentary bikes, tennis, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and loungers. Valid for Studio Suite through One-Bedroom Ocean View stays using promo code bfcmsale.
British Colonial Nassau presents 50 percent off premium rooms with a four-night minimum. Book November 8 through December 6, 2025, for stays December 1, 2025 through December 21, 2026. The property places travelers close to Nassau’s highlights and white-sand beaches, with blackout dates in late December and early January.
Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort offers 40 percent off room categories plus a welcome drink at Horizons Lounge when booking November 18 through December 3, 2025. Valid for stays through December 30, 2026, with a four-night minimum. Steps from Eagle Beach, the resort blends Dutch-influenced architecture with beachfront ease, complemented by dining at Passions on the Beach and Horizons Lounge.
Caribe Hilton’s Cyber Week Sale extends up to 20 percent off the best available rate when booked December 1–7 for stays January 18 to October 31, 2026. Room rates start at $220 per night. Just minutes from Old San Juan, the property offers oceanfront pools, secluded beach access, a spa, and the claim to fame of being the birthplace of the piña colada.
Sailrock South Caicos spans one of the archipelago’s quieter islands and is currently hosting a Cyber Sale with staggered savings. Book November 24 through December 8, 2025, to receive 40 percent off stays November 24 to December 20, 2025, 10 percent off Peninsula Villas during late December, 30 percent off for most 2026 dates, and 20 percent off during Easter. Multi-night stays earn resort credits ranging from $100 to $500 depending on villa choice.
Just 50 miles off Florida, Resorts World Bimini is offering a Cyber Month package valid November 1–30. The buy-one-night, get-one-night offer includes round-trip ferry transportation, a two-night hotel stay, and access to Resorts World Bimini Beach. Valid for travel through May 20, 2026, with blackout dates and double occupancy requirements.
The Regent Grand sits across four oceanfront acres on Grace Bay Beach with studio to three-bedroom suites featuring full kitchens, furnished balconies or terraces, and generous living spaces. Guests receive 30 percent off rates on all suite types when booking November 7 through December 2, 2025, for stays through April 30, 2026. Code BlackFriday2025 applies, with the option to book by phone.
Black Friday can be hectic, but the Caribbean prefers measured planning. Many of these offers stretch well into late 2026, allowing plenty of time to chart a return to your favorite island or discover a new one entirely. A few thoughtful clicks now can secure a future escape filled with warm breezes and saltwater pauses—arguably the best holiday gift you can give yourself.
