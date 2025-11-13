The Best Black Friday Luxury Hotel Deals Across the United States

Holiday planning has a way of sneaking up on even the most seasoned travelers, but Black Friday is a rare moment when the stars align. For a few brief days, luxurious stays across the United States go on quiet sale, making it easier to lock in next year’s dream escape at a smarter price. Think long weekends by the ocean, mountaintop hideaways with fireplaces that warm more than the room, and city hotels that turn a simple getaway into an excuse for great meals, galleries, and slow mornings. These exclusive offers deliver more than savings; they set the tone for how you’ll move through 2026, whether that means booking a much-needed personal reset, a family gathering somewhere new, or an indulgent “just because” trip. With thoughtful perks like spa credits, waived fees, and anniversary pricing, this year’s Black Friday line-up feels unusually generous, giving travelers an extra nudge to treat themselves.