The Best Black Friday Luxury Hotel Deals Across the United States

Holiday planning has a way of sneaking up on even the most seasoned travelers, but Black Friday is a rare moment when the stars align. For a few brief days, luxurious stays across the United States go on quiet sale, making it easier to lock in next year’s dream escape at a smarter price. Think long weekends by the ocean, mountaintop hideaways with fireplaces that warm more than the room, and city hotels that turn a simple getaway into an excuse for great meals, galleries, and slow mornings. These exclusive offers deliver more than savings; they set the tone for how you’ll move through 2026, whether that means booking a much-needed personal reset, a family gathering somewhere new, or an indulgent “just because” trip. With thoughtful perks like spa credits, waived fees, and anniversary pricing, this year’s Black Friday line-up feels unusually generous, giving travelers an extra nudge to treat themselves.
The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is honoring its 45th anniversary with a Cyber Week offer that brings remarkable value to an already standout Pacific escape. Guests who book five nights or more between Friday, November 28 and Tuesday, December 2, 2025, are eligible for 45 percent off stays booked for travel from January 20 through September 30, 2026. A minimum of five nights applies, as do blackout dates. Code BF2025 unlocks the promotion.
Charlotte’s signature Luxury Collection address extends up to 20 percent savings on three or more consecutive nights, available Thursdays through Sundays. Book November 28 to December 2, 2025, for stays from December 2025 through March 2026 at The Ballantyne.
A serene countryside setting pairs well with a 30 percent savings using code CYBER, available November 18 through December 3, 2025. Chateau Elan Winery & Resort blends vineyard lifestyle with culinary refinements, championship golf, and elevated spa offerings. Stays must take place by November 18, 2026; blackout dates may apply.
Napa Valley leisure feels even more rewarding with 30 percent off stays at The Meritage Resort and Spa, a waived resort fee, and a daily $30 resort credit when booking now through December 3, 2025 via rate code PROCYB. Two-night minimum applies; valid for stays through December 31, 2026.
This polished Uptown Dallas classic, Hotel Crescent Court, blends modern sophistication with access to Nobu, a relaxing spa, and breezy proximity to the city’s cultural pockets. Travelers can enjoy 30 percent off the Best Available Rate, a $50 hotel credit, and a waived destination fee for bookings made November 26 through December 1, 2025. Valid for stays December 1, 2025 to April 5, 2026.
A scenic New England escape grounded in history and wellness offers 50 percent off the best available rate during Black Friday to Travel Tuesday. Stays at Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa must occur in 2025 and are subject to availability and blackout dates.
Situated at the quieter end of Duval Street, this refined oceanside stay blends sleek style with beach-house ease. Receive 35 percent off room types plus a $50 resort credit for bookings made November 18 to December 3, 2025 at Southernmost Beach Resort. Valid for stays throughout 2026.
Minutes from the White House, this European-leaning favorite offers 30 percent off best available rates. Added touches include welcome chocolates, a $50 food and beverage credit, two drinks at Lady Madison, and a D.C. holiday ornament. Book November 27 to December 12, 2025 for stays December 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026 at Le Méridien Washington, D.C.
In Midtown Manhattan, The Muse makes holiday shopping and cultural outings simple. Receive 30 percent off stays for travel through December 2026 when booked between Friday, November 28 and Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
This Hawai‘i hideaway brings savings of up to 40 percent when booking under code HL1 starting November 1, 2025. Cultural programming, shaved ice at the pool, and ocean views add a relaxed rhythm at Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort. Dates vary by availability.
Inn on Fifth invites travelers to stay steps from Fifth Avenue’s dining and retail. Guests unlock 30 percent off BAR plus a $50 Blu Bar & Grill credit, waived valet, and spa savings. Two-night minimum; valid for stays through December 15, 2026.
Book Tuesday, December 2, 2025 to secure 25 percent off stays of three nights or more, valid through March 31, 2025 at Red Cliffs Lodge Zion.
This family-run boutique, The Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa, addresses guests booking four or more nights with a $100 credit at Wild Sage Restaurant and a $100 credit at Body Sage Spa. Booking runs November 28 through December 7, 2025 for travel January 1 to March 31, 2026.
Between December 2 and December 3, 2025, travelers enjoy up to 35 percent off at Amara Resort and Spa, valid for stays through March 2026 using code MEDIA2025BLK.
With Atlantic views and rare lazy-river access, Pelican Grand offers a fourth night free and a daily $50 resort credit. Book through Travel Tuesday for stays December 1, 2025 to November 30, 2026.
A cross-country voice in hospitality, EOS brings savings of up to 40 percent on select stay dates from November 18 through December 2, 2025. Stays valid through December 31, 2026 with code ECCYBER.
Enjoy 30 percent off when booking three or more consecutive nights November 28 to December 4, 2025. Stays apply December 2, 2025 to April 13, 2026 at Hotel Terra.
A Northern Georgia respite, Barnsley Resort, invites 25 percent savings on best available rates for stays November 29, 2025 through April 2, 2026. Book November 17 through December 1, 2025.
Conrad Indianapolis places guests steps from Lucas Oil and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Cheers to the Holiday package includes valet, breakfast for two, a $50 dining credit, spa savings, and late checkout. Book through January 6, 2026.
The alpine spirit continues with 30 percent off three-night stays booked November 28 through December 4, 2025. Travel valid through April 13, 2026.
A creative hub near Ivy Station, The Shay Hotel, unveils 15 percent off using code SHAYSP. Guests seeking culinary discovery may opt for the Gourmet Escape package, which offers a $50 daily credit to Zatinya by José Andrés Group.
This historic landmark offers 35 percent off when booking two or more nights with code MKTCYB25. Book November 24 through December 4, 2025 for stays November 25, 2025 through June 30, 2026 at HOTEL DU PONT.
The Worthington serves downtown Fort Worth with Texas character. Book November 25 through December 2, 2025 for stays through February 22 and enjoy 15 percent off for non-members, 20 percent off for members, and 25 percent off for Marriott app members.
On car-free Mackinac Island, gift card purchases between November 28 and December 5, 2025 receive a bonus. For every $350 purchased, guests earn an additional $50 to use toward lodging, shopping, or dining across three on-property restaurants at The Inn at Stonecliffe.
With generous booking windows and perks that range from dining credits to waived fees, these Black Friday offerings invite thoughtful trip-planning ahead of the holiday rush. Tucking a future escape under the proverbial tree has rarely felt so rewarding.
