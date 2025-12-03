The Best Hotels in New York for a Holiday Getaway 2025

New York in December has a way of convincing even the most seasoned traveler that holiday wonder is real. The storefronts glow, the carolers return, and the city feels dressed for celebration. This year’s most festive hotels go far beyond twinkling décor. They deliver immersive, thoughtful experiences that highlight why New York continues to define the modern holiday escape. These eight standout stays offer charm, comfort, and a sense of seasonal theater that turns every visit into a story you want to linger in.