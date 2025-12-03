The Best Hotels in New York for a Holiday Getaway 2025

New York in December has a way of convincing even the most seasoned traveler that holiday wonder is real. The storefronts glow, the carolers return, and the city feels dressed for celebration. This year’s most festive hotels go far beyond twinkling décor. They deliver immersive, thoughtful experiences that highlight why New York continues to define the modern holiday escape. These eight standout stays offer charm, comfort, and a sense of seasonal theater that turns every visit into a story you want to linger in.
The Langham, New York brings its signature sophistication to the season through an array of festive offerings that appeal to families, culture seekers, and anyone craving a polished holiday escape. The Nutcracker Suite stands out as a spectacular interpretation of the classic ballet, complete with holiday décor, a full-sized Christmas tree, panoramic Empire State Building views, and a vinyl record player stocked with Tchaikovsky. Guests also gain access to The Langham Club, adding an extra layer of exclusivity.
On the fourth floor, children step into an entirely different universe at the Candy Cane Lane Kids Club, a limited-run program featuring gingerbread decorating, craft workshops, and weekly Pancakes and Pajamas sessions with Mrs. Claus. Seasonal happenings unfold throughout December, including an Angelina Paris hot chocolate cart and Christmas carolers on select Fridays and Saturdays.
Few hotels embody New York’s holiday spirit like The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. This season, guests can elevate their holiday sightseeing with the VIP Top of the Rock Experience at Rockefeller Center. The package includes VIP access for two, a guided tour, private SKYLIFT and beam experiences, expedited entry, priority elevator access, a champagne toast at the Weather Room, and a dining credit to enjoy back at the hotel.
The Home for the Holidays package, available through December 25, brings the festive ambiance indoors with a decorated in-room Christmas tree and a special FAO Schwartz ornament to take home. Rooms come sprinkled with Diptyque amenities and select take-home gifts, allowing every stay to feel beautifully curated.
Perched beside Bryant Park, Park Terrace Hotel celebrates the season with an extravagant yet refined approach to décor and storytelling. The lobby’s 18-foot 24 Karat Golden Kaleidoscope Tree, created in collaboration with Christmas Decor Extraordinaire Jesse Cooper, shimmers with thousands of lights, custom gold-leafed ornaments, and champagne-toned accents that echo the hotel’s marble and warm metallic palette. Guests also find a second sparkling tree at Branch, the hotel’s members-only club overlooking Bryant Park.
The signature Cocoa + Go program makes holiday wandering feel even sweeter, offering Chocolat Moderne hot chocolate in insulated cups that stay warm while guests explore the iconic holiday windows, Bryant Park Winter Village, Rockefeller Center, or nearby shopping. Complimentary gift wrapping by London Penny is available inside Branch, creating a seamless experience for guests juggling holiday errands. With its central location, festive atmosphere, and thoughtful seasonal touches, Park Terrace positions itself as one of Midtown’s most convenient and cheerful holiday hubs.
Downtown Manhattan transforms during the holidays, and The Wall Street Hotel sits at the center of the neighborhood’s charm. Located in the historic Tontine Building and owned by the Paspaley family, the hotel blends modern luxury with maritime heritage through mother-of-pearl details, warm textures, and intimate residential design. The Carnegie Suite offers one of the city’s rare hotel fireplaces, giving winter travelers a coveted place to unwind after exploring nearby holiday markets and waterfront attractions.
Seasonal room packages create immersive experiences. A Wall Street Christmas includes a decorated tree, gingerbread kit, candy cane treasure hunt, daily breakfast at La Marchande, and afternoon cocoa. Home for the Holidays features festive florals, décor, breakfast for two, daily hot cocoa, chauffeured SUV tours to Dyker Heights or Fifth Avenue’s holiday windows, and tickets to both the Brookfield ice-skating rink and the Sea Glass Carousel.
The hotel’s programming makes the season feel playful and warm. Guests can sample nightly “Adventinis” during the 12-day cocktail countdown, enjoy a daily hot cocoa cart, mail Letters to Santa, and experience Santa Tea on select dates with seasonal pastries and live performances. With the Seaport, Tin Building, Watermark Winter Wonderland, and the Oculus Holiday Market all within a short stroll, the hotel delivers a festive downtown stay that feels cinematic.
The InterContinental New York Barclay elevates its holiday hospitality with the Petit Chalet package, a cozy suite-only experience designed for families seeking a retreat that feels both charming and playful. A pop-up A-frame chalet transforms the suite into a miniature winter hideaway, complete with soft pillows, blankets, classic board games, and even a festive pajama set. Milk and cookies arrive as a sweet finishing touch. The package leans into the nostalgic comforts of the season and offers younger travelers their own private corner of holiday magic.
Crowne Plaza HY36 provides a polished holiday stay for travelers eager to explore Hudson Yards, Madison Square Garden, and other Midtown favorites. With 251 design-driven rooms, an outdoor beer garden, and the hotel’s signature Burgerology restaurant, the property sets a relaxed yet contemporary tone. Guests staying here enjoy effortless access to holiday attractions such as the High Line, Fifth Avenue shopping, and various seasonal events around Manhattan. The location and amenities make it an appealing home base for exploring the city during its most festive weeks.
For wellness-minded travelers, EVEN Hotel New York creates a restorative atmosphere amid the city’s holiday buzz. Each room features its own in-room training zone, standing desk, streaming workout classes, and nightly tea to support restful evenings. The hotel’s proximity to Hudson Yards, Penn Station, Madison Square Garden, and the High Line means guests can easily blend self-care with seasonal exploration. Refillable water bottles, a pet-friendly policy, and EVEN Kitchen & Bar’s nourishing menu round out the experience, offering a balanced way to enjoy the holiday season without compromising well-being.
For those seeking a peaceful winter setting beyond Manhattan, Troutbeck’s historic estate in the Hudson Valley delivers a warmly curated holiday escape. The annual Holiday Bazaar on December 6 and 7 brings together local artisans, boutique designers, and toy makers inside the Manor House and Ballroom. Guests and members enjoy early access, dining priority, seasonal bites, gift wrapping, and a lively children’s program that adds joyful energy to the experience.
Holiday dining begins on Christmas Eve with a seasonal à la carte menu, including options inspired by the Feast of the Seven Fishes. A festive Christmas Day meal follows, offering holiday dishes for adults and children. Hot chocolate and cookies appear throughout the afternoon for diners and hotel guests. New Year’s Eve unfolds with a celebratory à la carte menu that pairs beautifully with the estate’s cozy winter ambiance. For travelers craving countryside charm with thoughtful details, Troutbeck provides an idyllic holiday interlude.
Each of these hotels brings a distinctive lens to the season, whether through imaginative programming, culinary experiences, family-focused offerings, or a sense of timeless New York charm. The holidays in the city feel richer when anchored in a space that understands how to celebrate them. For travelers planning a December getaway, these eight hotels capture the warmth, beauty, and enchantment that make New York one of the world’s most beloved winter destinations.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.