Holiday Magic Returns to Manhattan: Hudson Yards Unveils Its Dazzling 2025 Winter Season
New York’s holiday season is officially in full swing as Hudson Yards launches its sixth annual Shine Bright at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo, transforming the neighborhood into one of the city’s most striking winter destinations. Running through January 7, 2026, the program brings millions of lights, seasonal entertainment, cultural installations, and festive shopping moments to Manhattan’s West Side.
A Winter Spectacle with 2 Million Lights and New Large-Scale Installations
The neighborhood’s signature glow returns brighter than ever. This year’s display includes 115 miles of glittering holiday light strings — more than two million lights in total — along with 725 evergreen trees and a 32 foot hot air balloon centerpiece suspended in the Great Room. Eight new eleven foot Toy Soldiers join the installation, offering whimsical photo moments set against the illuminated backdrop of the Vessel.
Stephanie Fink, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Partnership and Events for Hudson Yards, reflected on the expanding tradition:
“Over the years, Hudson Yards’ holiday display has become a ‘must visit’ destination during New York City’s festive season. For 2025, there’s even more to enjoy with all-new live performances, recently opened shops and restaurants, and customer favorites, like photos with Santa.”
Stephanie Fink, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Partnership and Events for Hudson Yards
Seasonal Performances and Family Traditions
March of the Toy Soldiers
This year’s newest attraction brings six free pop-up performances featuring costumed Toy Soldiers inside the Great Room. Showtimes include:
Thursday, December 4 at 6:00 pm
Wednesday, December 10 at 6:30 pm
Saturday, December 13 at 4:00 pm
Wednesday, December 17 at 6:00 pm
Saturday, December 20 at 4:00 pm
Here Comes Santa
Santa arrives at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Black Friday and appears every Monday through Friday through December 23. Visits take place on Level 3 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and include free photos set against a winter wonderland scented by Aroma 360 fir trees. Sessions are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
A community menorah lighting, presented with Chabad of Midtown, will take place December 15 on the Public Square and Gardens.
Youth Orchestra of St. Luke’s
The Youth Orchestra of St. Luke’s returns with two holiday performances inside the Great Room on December 2 and December 11 at 5:30 pm. The ensemble brings together young musicians from diverse backgrounds and highlights the cultural vitality of the surrounding neighborhood.
Winterscapes Presented by Wells Fargo: Four NYC-Themed Installations
Beginning December 5 and running through January 4, Hudson Yards presents Winterscapes, an immersive series of four installations placed throughout the Public Square and Gardens and Level 1 of The Shops. Visitors can explore scenes inspired by iconic New York destinations:
A Broadway box office
The Bronx Zoo
The Brooklyn Bridge
A subway station entrance
Neil Gallagher, Head of Sponsorships and Brand Engagement at Wells Fargo, shared the brand’s excitement for the seasonal experience:
“Wells Fargo is once again proud to be presenting sponsor of ‘Shine Bright’ and the accompanying programming that is sure to bring the holiday spirit to Hudson Yards. We hope ‘Winterscapes’ adds some New York City magic for the season for all who visit Hudson Yards.”
Neil Gallagher, Head of Sponsorships and Brand Engagement at Wells Fargo
Sip & Shop Presented by Mastercard: A One-Night Holiday Celebration
On December 10, The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards host a festive Sip & Shop event from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. Guests will enjoy:
A live DJ
More than ten Champagne Pommery bars
Seasonal bites from Hudson Yards restaurants and eateries
Exclusive discounts and offers across retailers
Mastercard cardholders receive additional perks, including entry to the Mastercard Beats & Bites holiday pop-up, special cocktails by sommelier Belinda Chang, and bites by chef JJ Johnson. Select retailers, including Jo Malone and Falconeri, will offer cardholder-only promotions. Terms apply and quantities are limited.
Holiday Shopping, Dining, and Rewards
Hudson Yards’ retail portfolio spans luxury fashion, lifestyle brands, limited-edition beauty, stocking stuffers, advent calendars, and high-end gifting. Restaurants and cafés throughout the neighborhood offer seasonal menus and celebratory dining experiences.
HY+ Rewards members continue to enjoy monthly reward drops ranging from exclusive Santa sessions to complimentary parking with qualifying purchases. The program encourages guests to shop, dine, and earn during the holiday season.
A West Side Winter Tradition Grows Brighter
As Hudson Yards’ holiday programming expands with new installations, returning traditions, and one-night-only events, the neighborhood cements its place as a defining destination for winter in New York. With millions of lights, imaginative city-inspired displays, live performances, and festive shopping, Shine Bright at Hudson Yards brings together the joy, spectacle, and cultural spark that make the season feel distinctly New York.
