Hassle-Free Holiday Magic with The One Minute Christmas Tree

The One-Minute Christmas Tree includes 105 clear pre-lit lights, 680 realistic branch tips, and a sturdy metal stand. The tree stands 6 feet tall and has a base diameter of 35 inches. It features 105 UL certified clear lights that come pre-wired for immediate use. Storage dimensions measure 26.75 by 25 by 9 inches and the overall weight is 44 pounds. Materials include PVC, metal, and wire. The tree is UL approved for indoor use only and arrives boxed in packaging that measures 26.75 inches by 25 inches by 9 inches. The Realistic name reflects its premium lifelike design, which includes dense branching with spruce inspired tips, strong branches capable of holding garlands or heavier family ornaments, and a lighting system that provides a warm traditional holiday glow. The two piece assembly process involves setting up the metal base, inserting the main pole, attaching the tree topper, pulling the tree upward to expand it into full shape, and completing the look by straightening or fluffing the branches as desired.