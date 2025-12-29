The Inn on Biltmore Estate Earns a Spot on Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Gold List

Each guestroom category is designed to reflect the experience of those once welcomed into the Vanderbilt home. The result is a collection of spaces that feel personal and considered, complete with elegant wall coverings, refined furnishings, hardwood floors, expansive windows, spa-style bathrooms, and well-appointed amenities that support rest and retreat. The design balances old and new with precision, creating interiors that feel authentic to the estate while remaining relevant for modern stays.