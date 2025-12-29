The Inn on Biltmore Estate Earns a Spot on Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Gold List
As the travel world looks ahead to 2026, The Inn on Biltmore Estate has been named to Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Gold List, a distinction reserved for the best hotels, cruises, and destinations around the globe. The recognition arrives on the heels of an extensive renovation that reframes the historic property through a contemporary lens while remaining deeply rooted in its past.
Reimagining a Legacy Through Design
Led by boutique hospitality design firm ROAM Interior Design, the renovation set out to honor the elegance and storied history of Biltmore Estate while crafting an experience suited to today’s traveler. The guiding idea was clear. Guests are not simply staying near history. They are welcomed as if visiting the Vanderbilt family in the present day.
ROAM’s work blends seamlessly with The Inn’s French chateau inspired architecture, drawing from the timeless sensibility, eclectic collections, and layered narratives found throughout Biltmore House. Guest rooms and corridors now reflect a present day interpretation of classical European style, pairing heritage references with modern comforts.
Guest Rooms Designed as Personal Retreats
To create a fresh narrative across the guestrooms, the ROAM team immersed itself in the world of George and Edith Vanderbilt. That research informed a design approach that feels like an eclectic journey through time, combining fresh color palettes and state of the art amenities with historic cues that feel intentional rather than referential.
Each guestroom category is designed to reflect the experience of those once welcomed into the Vanderbilt home. The result is a collection of spaces that feel personal and considered, complete with elegant wall coverings, refined furnishings, hardwood floors, expansive windows, spa-style bathrooms, and well-appointed amenities that support rest and retreat. The design balances old and new with precision, creating interiors that feel authentic to the estate while remaining relevant for modern stays.
Details Drawn Directly From Biltmore House
Throughout the Inn, design details subtly reference the estate’s history. Guests will notice nature-inspired wall coverings by William Morris, embossed leathers, quatrefoil patterns, carved wood elements, and elegant brass fittings. Artwork recreations from George Vanderbilt’s collection appear throughout the property, including architectural drawings of Biltmore House, animal prints, and floral paintings.
These layered details reinforce a sense of place without overwhelming it, allowing the design to feel cohesive, intentional, and deeply connected to its surroundings.
A New Chapter for a Storied Property
The newly designed accommodations include King Rooms, Double Rooms, Junior and Mountain Suites, Estate and Wintery Suites, and the Grand Luxury Suite. Together, they represent a complete rethinking of the guest experience, one that respects history while acknowledging how luxury travelers live and travel today.
