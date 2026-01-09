Badrutt’s Palace Hotel Shines as an Alpine Icon During the Winter Olympics
As global attention turns toward the Alps during the Winter Olympics, St. Moritz once again finds itself in the international spotlight. Among its most enduring symbols stands Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, an icon where winter sport heritage and alpine luxury intersect with remarkable ease. Located just under three hours from where the Games take place, the legendary hotel offers a front-row seat to the season’s most exhilarating moments, paired with experiences that reflect more than a century of sporting tradition.
A Historic Address at the Heart of Alpine Sport
Badrutt’s Palace has long been synonymous with St. Moritz’s reputation as a winter playground for the world’s most discerning travelers. During Olympic season, that legacy feels especially alive. The hotel serves as a gateway to the region’s celebrated winter pursuits while maintaining the refined atmosphere expected of one of Switzerland’s most storied hospitality landmarks.
Skiing, Skating, and Curling at Elevation
Guests can step directly into the rhythm of alpine life with access to skiing and snowboarding on Corviglia’s premier trails, a cornerstone of the St. Moritz winter experience. Beyond downhill pursuits, cross-country skiers can explore the groomed tracks of the Upper Engadin, known for their scenic routes and impeccable conditions.
Back on property, winter continues in a more leisurely cadence. The hotel’s ice rink invites guests to glide beneath alpine skies, while curling offers a chance to test precision and technique on ice, a nod to the region’s long-standing winter sports culture.
Legendary Thrills Beyond the Slopes
For travelers drawn to rarer and more adrenaline-fueled experiences, Badrutt’s Palace provides access to some of the most storied winter adventures in the world. Snowkiting across Lake Silvaplana or the Bernina Pass blends wind, speed, and snow in dramatic alpine settings. Tobogganing down the historic Cresta Run connects guests to the origins of skeleton racing, as this famed course is recognized as the world’s first of its kind.
Equally iconic is the Olympia Bob Run, the only natural ice bobsleigh track in the world, where heart-racing descents echo the competitive spirit that has defined St. Moritz for generations.
Skijoring on Frozen Lake St. Moritz
Among the most distinctive experiences available is skijoring, a pursuit found in very few destinations worldwide. Participants are pulled on skis or a snowboard by a galloping horse across the frozen surface of Lake St. Moritz, creating a striking fusion of athleticism, tradition, and spectacle. It is an experience that feels both deeply rooted in alpine history and thrillingly unconventional.
An Elevated Alpine Escape for Olympic Season
Together, these offerings position Badrutt’s Palace Hotel as a dynamic destination during the Winter Olympics. It is a place that honors St. Moritz’s sporting legacy while delivering an elevated winter escape defined by variety, access, and authenticity. As the world’s eyes turn toward alpine competition, Badrutt’s Palace remains a compelling reminder that in St. Moritz, winter sport is not just an event. It is a way of life.
