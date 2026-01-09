Badrutt’s Palace Hotel Shines as an Alpine Icon During the Winter Olympics

As global attention turns toward the Alps during the Winter Olympics, St. Moritz once again finds itself in the international spotlight. Among its most enduring symbols stands Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, an icon where winter sport heritage and alpine luxury intersect with remarkable ease. Located just under three hours from where the Games take place, the legendary hotel offers a front-row seat to the season’s most exhilarating moments, paired with experiences that reflect more than a century of sporting tradition.