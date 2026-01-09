Snow-covered St. Moritz village with alpine mountains and frozen lake in winter
A winter panorama of St. Moritz, where snow-dusted rooftops meet frozen lakes and alpine peaks during the height of the seasonPhoto Courtesy of Badrutt’s Palace Hotel
Badrutt’s Palace Hotel Shines as an Alpine Icon During the Winter Olympics

A Storied St. Moritz Landmark Blends Elite Winter Sports, Rare Alpine Pursuits, and Refined Hospitality Just Under Three Hours From the Olympic Games
As global attention turns toward the Alps during the Winter Olympics, St. Moritz once again finds itself in the international spotlight. Among its most enduring symbols stands Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, an icon where winter sport heritage and alpine luxury intersect with remarkable ease. Located just under three hours from where the Games take place, the legendary hotel offers a front-row seat to the season’s most exhilarating moments, paired with experiences that reflect more than a century of sporting tradition.

A Historic Address at the Heart of Alpine Sport

Balcony seating overlooking snow-covered mountains in St. Moritz
A private terrace view from one of the hotel’s alpine-facing suitesPhoto Courtesy of Badrutt’s Palace Hotel

Badrutt’s Palace has long been synonymous with St. Moritz’s reputation as a winter playground for the world’s most discerning travelers. During Olympic season, that legacy feels especially alive. The hotel serves as a gateway to the region’s celebrated winter pursuits while maintaining the refined atmosphere expected of one of Switzerland’s most storied hospitality landmarks.

Skiing, Skating, and Curling at Elevation

Elegant hotel lounge with large windows overlooking alpine scenery
A refined interior lounge with panoramic winter views of St. MoritzPhoto Courtesy of Badrutt’s Palace Hotel

Guests can step directly into the rhythm of alpine life with access to skiing and snowboarding on Corviglia’s premier trails, a cornerstone of the St. Moritz winter experience. Beyond downhill pursuits, cross-country skiers can explore the groomed tracks of the Upper Engadin, known for their scenic routes and impeccable conditions.

Back on property, winter continues in a more leisurely cadence. The hotel’s ice rink invites guests to glide beneath alpine skies, while curling offers a chance to test precision and technique on ice, a nod to the region’s long-standing winter sports culture.

Legendary Thrills Beyond the Slopes

Outdoor pool at Badrutt’s Palace with mountain and lake views
The hotel’s outdoor pool set against the Upper Engadin landscapePhoto Courtesy of Badrutt’s Palace Hotel

For travelers drawn to rarer and more adrenaline-fueled experiences, Badrutt’s Palace provides access to some of the most storied winter adventures in the world. Snowkiting across Lake Silvaplana or the Bernina Pass blends wind, speed, and snow in dramatic alpine settings. Tobogganing down the historic Cresta Run connects guests to the origins of skeleton racing, as this famed course is recognized as the world’s first of its kind.

Equally iconic is the Olympia Bob Run, the only natural ice bobsleigh track in the world, where heart-racing descents echo the competitive spirit that has defined St. Moritz for generations.

Skijoring on Frozen Lake St. Moritz

Among the most distinctive experiences available is skijoring, a pursuit found in very few destinations worldwide. Participants are pulled on skis or a snowboard by a galloping horse across the frozen surface of Lake St. Moritz, creating a striking fusion of athleticism, tradition, and spectacle. It is an experience that feels both deeply rooted in alpine history and thrillingly unconventional.

Badrutt’s Palace Hotel illuminated against snowy alpine mountains in St. Moritz
Badrutt’s Palace Hotel overlooking snow-covered Lake St. Moritz at duskPhoto Courtesy of Badrutt’s Palace Hotel

An Elevated Alpine Escape for Olympic Season

Together, these offerings position Badrutt’s Palace Hotel as a dynamic destination during the Winter Olympics. It is a place that honors St. Moritz’s sporting legacy while delivering an elevated winter escape defined by variety, access, and authenticity. As the world’s eyes turn toward alpine competition, Badrutt’s Palace remains a compelling reminder that in St. Moritz, winter sport is not just an event. It is a way of life.

Luxury Game Day Stays in Miami for the CFP National Championship

