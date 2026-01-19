Tempo by Hilton Times Square Brings Rhythm, Rest & Intention to Midtown NYC

A

MB: In 2025, our team prioritized creating one-of-a-kind guest experiences, from our Calm Wellness Rooms that allow guests to enjoy Calm’s science-backed sleep solutions in an unexpected urban sanctuary where every detail is curated to work in harmony to support the body’s natural rhythms, to our Peloton Rooms with the brand’s signature bikes, resistance bands, and a digital library of fitness content, and our limited-run Beetlejuice Suite that immersed guests in the offbeat world of the cult-classic musical through walls and ceilings wrapped in the character’s signature black-and-white stripes along with a mural of the hilltop Maitland Residence above the bed and gallery-style portraits of key characters lining the living area, offering stays you can’t find anywhere else in Times Square.

Tempo by Hilton Times Square has intentionally crafted design in every detail, from zoned Power Up and Power Down room layouts with a dedicated Get Ready Zone, spacious bathrooms with an oversized shower and an enveloping sleep environment, to thoughtful textures, lighting, and rituals that support balance in the middle of the city’s most energetic neighborhood.

The hotel offers elevated perspectives of Times Square, including our 11th-floor sky lobby boasting sweeping views of the quintessential billboards, and the highly sought-after Ball Drop Suites featuring views of the famous Times Square Ball, giving guests a rare vantage point above the action while still staying immersed in it.

Experiential rooms can feel gimmicky. Here, they feel contained and intentional. The zoning concept carries more weight day to day. You notice it at night. You notice it early in the morning. The rooms work with your body clock instead of fighting it.