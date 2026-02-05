The Ultimate Guide to Valentine’s Day in Miami 2026

Sun, style, and a city that knows how to make even an ordinary night feel cinematic. Valentine’s Day in Miami goes beyond a single reservation or a fixed plan. It’s about choosing the kind of experience that fits the mood you’re in. Maybe that means a Michelin-level prix-fixe where every course arrives at just the right moment. Maybe it’s a waterfront table timed for sunset views, a rooftop night with friends, or something a little unexpected that ends up being the highlight of the weekend.
This guide brings together the dinners, views, events, and experiences that Miami does especially well in February. Use it to find the plans that feel right for you, whether you’re planning one memorable night or making a full weekend of it.
Miami’s most elevated Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menus, spanning two-Michelin-star tastings, refined omakase rooms, classic steakhouses, and Riviera-inspired dining rooms. This guide breaks down what each restaurant is offering, from the number of courses and pricing to live music, special desserts, wine pairings, and one-night-only touches designed for February 14.
Waterfront tables, rooftop terraces, and elevated hotel dining rooms where the setting is as much a part of the evening as the menu. This guide highlights Miami restaurants that pair Valentine’s Day menus with sweeping views. Time your reservation for sunset, enjoy live music, candlelit tables, and dining rooms designed for lingering.
A complete look at how Miami celebrates Valentine’s Day across an entire weekend, from headline performances and live music to immersive art, cultural festivals, and one-of-a-kind experiences on land, sea, and in the air. This guide covers ticketed shows like Cirque du Soleil, private plane and boat tours, candlelit concerts, art and design events, garden evenings, and seasonal festivals, with practical details on dates, locations, and which experiences tend to sell out first.
Rooftop parties, poolside cabanas, creative workshops, wellness-focused rituals, karaoke nights, and cocktail-driven gatherings designed for celebrating friendship. This guide highlights Miami’s most stylish Galentine’s Day plans across Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach, from high-energy DJ nights and rooftop pours to relaxed staycations and sound-and-Reiki experiences. Each pick breaks down the setting, timing, and overall vibe, making it easy to choose a plan that fits how your group actually wants to celebrate.
Five Valentine’s Day date ideas designed for couples who want something a little different than a traditional dinner reservation. This guide highlights hands-on and experience-driven plans across Miami, from pizza-making classes and wellness-focused Pilates sessions to immersive art at Superblue and laser shows inside the Frost Planetarium.
The most satisfying Valentine’s Day plans in Miami tend to come together when there’s one clear centerpiece anchoring the weekend, whether that’s a prix-fixe dinner you’ve been looking forward to, a live performance, or a ticketed experience that sets the tone. Around that, Miami offers plenty of room to keep things relaxed. A waterfront cocktail at sunset, an immersive art stop, a short cruise, or a rooftop drink can turn a single reservation into a full weekend without feeling overplanned.
What makes the city work especially well in February is the variety. You can balance something polished with something playful, or pair a high-energy night out with a quieter daytime experience on the water or in the gardens. Leave space between plans, book the moments that matter most, and let the rest of the weekend unfold naturally around them.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.