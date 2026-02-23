Lakeside pool at Hotel Marina Riviera overlooking Big Bear Lake at sunset
Golden light settles over the lakeside pool at Hotel Marina Riviera, where mountain views and waterfront serenity define Big Bear’s renewed winter appealPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera
Accommodations

Big Bear Hits Peak Winter Form as Hotel Marina Riviera Leads the Mountain Revival

Fresh Snowfall, Micro-Cation Momentum, and a Reimagined 1968 Lakefront Icon Position Big Bear as Southern California’s Most Compelling Cold-Weather Escape
4 min read

With Big Bear receiving its largest snowfall of the season this week, Southern California’s favorite mountain retreat has entered peak winter form. The convergence of strong snow conditions, nostalgia-driven travel, and growing interest in small-town escapes is fueling a new wave of road trips and weekend micro-cations defined by scenic routes and distinctly American landscapes.

Just under two hours from Los Angeles, Big Bear continues to stand apart as the region’s most accessible alpine destination. Snow-dusted pines, crisp lake air, and cinematic mountain views deliver a true winter reset without the logistical lift of longer-haul ski trips.

King room with balcony overlooking Big Bear Lake
Beach loungers at sunset outside Hotel Marina Riviera
Lakeview deck seating at Hotel Marina Riviera in Big Bear

Why Big Bear Is Surging This Winter

Travel patterns are shifting toward destinations that feel immersive yet easy to reach. Big Bear checks both boxes. Recently named America’s Best Lake by USA Today readers, the destination is drawing renewed national attention as travelers look for elevated waterfront settings that favor calm and open space.

At the center of this momentum is the return of Hotel Marina Riviera, a revived 1968 mid-century lakefront property helping reposition Big Bear as a year-round mountain destination. The reopening arrives at a moment when travelers are increasingly prioritizing shorter, high-impact escapes close to major cities.

Lakefront fire pit seating at sunset in Big Bear
Sunset gathers around the lakefront fire pit at Hotel Marina Riviera, where alpine air and mid-century design define Big Bear’s winter revivalPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera

A Ski-Forward Home Base Near Snow Summit and Bear Mountain

Location remains one of Big Bear’s strongest advantages. Hotel Marina Riviera sits just minutes from both Snow Summit and Bear Mountain, placing guests within easy reach of the region’s primary ski terrain.

The proximity allows for a seamless winter rhythm. Powder mornings transition into lakeside afternoons, followed by sauna sessions and fireside evenings overlooking the water. For Southern California travelers seeking efficient ski access without extended travel time, the setup is particularly compelling.

Ducks swimming on Big Bear Lake at sunset
Ducks drift across Big Bear Lake at dusk, capturing the calm that defines the destination’s micro-cation appealPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera

The Closest True Alpine Escape to Los Angeles

As more travelers opt to “town-size” their getaways, smaller mountain destinations with strong character are gaining traction. Big Bear’s appeal lies in its ability to deliver a genuine alpine atmosphere within an easy drive of Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego.

The destination offers snow-lined forests, a walkable village environment, and mountain air that feels distinctly removed from the coast. Compared with more distant ski hubs such as Mammoth Lakes, the accessibility factor continues to drive repeat visits and spontaneous weekend trips.

Mid-century hotel room with lake view in Big Bear
Guest rooms at Hotel Marina Riviera blend warm wood tones and lake views, reflecting the property’s thoughtful mid-century revivalPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera
Lakeside pool at Hotel Marina Riviera overlooking Big Bear Lake at sunset
Inside a Restored Richard Neutra Residence in Crestwood Hills

Hotel Marina Riviera’s Mid-Century Lakefront Revival

Originally opened in 1968, Hotel Marina Riviera carries deep roots in Big Bear’s vintage ski culture. The recent refresh honors the property’s Viking lodge heritage while introducing updated design elements that feel warm and contemporary.

Natural woods, layered textures, and expansive lake-facing views shape the guest experience. The result preserves the spirit of the original lodge while aligning with the expectations of today’s design-conscious traveler.

The revival also reflects a broader shift in mountain hospitality, where guests are seeking properties that balance nostalgia with thoughtful modernization.

Lounge chairs facing sunset on Big Bear Lake
Lakeside loungers line the sand at Hotel Marina Riviera, offering front-row seats to Big Bear’s cinematic mountain sunsetsPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera

Wellness at the Water’s Edge

Post-ski recovery has become a defining part of the winter travel experience, and Hotel Marina Riviera leans into that demand with a shoreline wellness circuit.

Guests can rotate between the heated pool, cold plunge, and barrel sauna, creating a restorative ritual framed by alpine air and lake views. The setting transforms the waterfront into a year-round wellness destination, extending the appeal well beyond ski season.

Outdoor barrel sauna overlooking Big Bear Lake
The barrel sauna at Hotel Marina Riviera anchors a shoreline wellness circuit, pairing post-ski recovery with sweeping lake viewsPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera

Après, Reimagined for Big Bear Evenings

As daylight fades, the energy shifts toward the water’s edge. Fire pits line the lakefront, setting the tone for relaxed evenings that unfold at an unhurried pace.

De La Nonna Big Bear anchors the dining scene as the town’s only true lakeside restaurant. The Italian-inspired menu is designed for lingering meals, encouraging guests to settle in long after the slopes close. The restaurant’s presence reinforces Big Bear’s evolution into a more complete lifestyle destination, not simply a day-trip ski stop.

Boats docked on Big Bear Lake at sunset
Golden hour settles over Big Bear Lake as boats rest at the marina, reinforcing the town’s renewed momentum as Southern California’s closest alpine escapePhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera

A Mountain Moment for Southern California Travelers

With strong snowfall, national recognition, and renewed investment in hospitality, Big Bear is experiencing a meaningful winter resurgence. Its proximity to Los Angeles, combined with the reintroduction of Hotel Marina Riviera, positions the destination squarely within the growing micro-cation movement.

For travelers seeking mountain air without long-haul planning, Big Bear’s current moment feels well timed. The conditions are aligned, the design story has been refreshed, and the drive remains refreshingly short.
Lakeside pool at Hotel Marina Riviera overlooking Big Bear Lake at sunset
Hotel Marina Riviera Wraps Big Bear in Holiday Whimsy with a MacKenzie-Childs Takeover

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Destinations
Accommodations
Los Angeles
travel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com