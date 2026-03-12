The Langham, New York Launches “Rest on Fifth” Sleep Experience for World Sleep Day
As conversations around wellness continue to expand beyond spas and fitness studios, luxury hotels are beginning to focus on one of the most essential elements of well-being: sleep. In honor of World Sleep Day on March 13, The Langham, New York has introduced a new guest experience called Rest on Fifth, designed to encourage deeper rest both during a stay and beyond.
The new offering arrives through a partnership with Swiss sleep brand DUXIANA, known for its high-performance bedding and sleep systems. Guests staying in the hotel’s premium accommodations will discover a series of thoughtful in-room details intended to help reset the mind and body at the end of the day.
A Sleep Ritual Designed for Midtown Travelers
Rest on Fifth centers on a carefully structured evening routine that transforms the guest room into a calming sleep environment. The experience includes curated sleep and wake playlists created by DUXIANA, which guide guests through a gradual transition between relaxation and renewal. By pairing sound with environment, the hotel aims to support the body’s natural circadian rhythms, the internal biological clock that regulates sleep cycles.
The evening turn down service also introduces small but intentional sensory details. Among them is The Langham’s signature Ginger Flower Room Spray, a fragrance designed to create a calming atmosphere within the suite.
Guests staying in one bedroom and penthouse suites will also find exclusive DUXIANA down booties placed in their rooms. The plush footwear, priced at $150 and available for purchase, reflects the hotel’s effort to extend comfort beyond the bed itself. The Ginger Flower Room Spray is also available for purchase at $30, allowing guests to recreate the atmosphere at home.
A Broader Wellness Direction for The Langham
The Rest on Fifth program is part of a wider wellness expansion taking place at the hotel. The Langham has also partnered with the Korean med spa brand Estheraphy, introducing a selection of advanced skincare treatments designed specifically for travelers.
Estheraphy was developed to combine therapeutic care with high performance aesthetic treatments. The concept blends science driven techniques with restorative wellness practices, offering guests an alternative approach to skincare that focuses on recovery as much as results.
Treatments Designed for the Travel Lifestyle
Among the offerings is the Jet Lag Reset, a cryo lymphatic facial designed to reduce travel related puffiness and fatigue. Cryo lymphatic therapy uses cold temperature stimulation to support circulation and lymphatic drainage, a technique often used in high performance skincare to encourage skin recovery.
Other treatments available through the partnership include the Glass Skin Ritual and Sculpt & Glow, both of which emphasize skin clarity and contour while addressing the environmental stress often associated with travel.
Luxury Hospitality Meets the Science of Rest
With Rest on Fifth, The Langham, New York places sleep at the center of its guest experience. The initiative reflects a broader shift within luxury hospitality, where restorative wellness is becoming just as important as design, dining, and service.
