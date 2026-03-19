Why Bali Belongs on Your 2026 Travel List, and Where to Stay for a More Serene Luxury Escape
Bali has a way of meeting travelers at different moods and moments. For some, the island promises temple visits, rice terraces, and long afternoons shaped by ritual and reflection. For others, it is a place to recalibrate, helped along by warm weather, strong hospitality, and a cultural landscape that still feels deeply tied to daily practice. This year, Bali’s appeal has only sharpened. Tripadvisor named it the No. 1 destination in the world for 2026 in its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards, reflecting the island’s continued global pull as both a cultural destination and a restorative escape.
Part of Bali’s strength is range. Travelers can spend time on white-sand beaches, dive along coral ridges, explore jungle-framed temple sites, or use Ubud as a base for cultural performances, workshops, and wellness-focused experiences. That flexibility is one reason the island continues to resonate with luxury travelers looking for more than a beautiful room.
Why Bali Still Feels Timely
Bali’s current moment in luxury travel is not just about new hotel openings. It is also about the kind of travel many people now want. Wellness, cultural immersion, and slower itineraries have moved to the center of the conversation, and Bali is particularly well suited to that shift. Ubud remains one of the island’s strongest draws for travelers who want access to traditional arts, spiritual practices, and greener, more contemplative surroundings than the coastal party hubs.
For travelers planning a more elevated stay, the sweet spot often lies just outside Ubud itself, where the atmosphere becomes quieter without cutting off access to the region’s cultural richness. That is where HOSHINOYA Bali makes a compelling case.
A Luxury Bali Hotel Designed Around Stillness
Located in the peaceful village of Pengembungan, just outside Ubud, HOSHINOYA Bali is the area’s only hotel and sits above the sacred Pakerisan River, surrounded by jungle and terraced rice fields connected to a UNESCO-recognized landscape. The resort’s setting immediately distinguishes it from Bali properties that trade primarily on proximity to busier tourist centers. Here, the emphasis is on calm, privacy, and a closer relationship with the natural environment.
The design is one of its most memorable features. The resort’s 30 villas are arranged around three long canal-like pools, with water gardens creating semi-private sections that allow guests to step directly into the water from their rooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows open each villa to the surrounding greenery, while private terraces keep the experience grounded in the landscape. The effect is polished, but also unusually peaceful.
Elsewhere on the property, elevated gazebos perched above the valley resemble floating treehouses, offering a view over the jungle and the moving water below. The resort also rounds out the stay with spa services and high-end dining, giving the property the kind of completeness luxury travelers often want without sacrificing its more meditative tone.
A Stay That Leans Into Balinese Tradition
What makes HOSHINOYA Bali especially appealing for travelers interested in a culturally driven luxury stay is the programming. Guests can take part in a Balinese Crafts Workshop, learning to create canang sari, the flower-and-leaf offerings used in prayer rituals. A Market Tour and Cooking Class extends that immersion through a 6-to-7-hour experience that begins at a local market and ends with six classic Balinese dishes prepared alongside the resort’s chef. The experience is limited to four guests and concludes with lunch back at the property.
Wellness programming is equally rooted in local philosophy. The Holistic Ritual of the Sacred Valley draws on Tri Hita Karana, a Balinese concept centered on harmony between people, nature, and the spiritual realm, and includes elements such as water purification, Balinese dance lessons, private yoga, and daily spa treatments. A gentler daily option, Ubud Valley Stretch, begins the morning with breathing and guided movement. These details help the resort feel more integrated with Bali itself, not simply placed within it.
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