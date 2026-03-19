Guest participates in a Balinese crafts workshop at HOSHINOYA Bali near Ubud

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Why Bali Belongs on Your 2026 Travel List, and Where to Stay for a More Serene Luxury Escape

With Bali Named Tripadvisor’s No. 1 Destination for 2026, HOSHINOYA Bali Offers a Quieter, Culture-Led Stay Just Outside Ubud