The Most Luxurious Sustainable Hotels in South Florida for Earth Month 2026

At Grassy Flats Resort & Beach Club, sustainability is not a background effort but part of the daily rhythm. Set in the Florida Keys, the boutique property encourages time spent outdoors with kiteboarding, paddling, fishing, and exploring open water, all framed by expansive green space and unobstructed waterfront views. Its environmental initiatives are both visible and measurable. The resort recycled more than 30,000 pounds of materials in 2025 alone, supported by an active in-house recycling program. Additional efforts include edible landscaping, sea turtle habitat maintenance, composting programs for both seaweed and organic waste, and daily beach care. Evenings shift toward a relaxed social atmosphere on the open-air Palm Deck, where live music and sunset views round out a stay that feels grounded in its environment.