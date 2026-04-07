Accommodations

Effortless Gulf Coast Luxury for New Parents at Four Seasons Naples Beach Club

Effortless Gulf Coast Luxury Where Refined Service, Family-Friendly Design, and Oceanfront Calm Make Traveling With a Baby Feel Beautifully Simple
Aerial view of Naples Beach Club resort and palm-lined Gulf Coast shoreline
Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, captures the essence of modern coastal luxury along Florida’s Gulf CoastCourtesy of Four Seasons Naples
2 min read

There’s a particular kind of luxury that feels effortless, where nothing is overly formal, yet everything is exactly as it should be. At the Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, that balance is not only achieved, but also elevated especially for travelers navigating the rhythm of a stay with a young baby.

Aerial view of Naples Beach Club and palm-lined Gulf Coast shoreline
Aerial view of Naples Beach Club with palm-lined shore and turquoise Gulf watersCourtesy of Four Seasons Naples

Set along one of the most pristine stretches of Florida’s Gulf Coast, the resort feels airy and intentional from the moment you arrive. Guest rooms lean into a soft, coastal palette with clean lines and generous space, an underrated luxury when traveling as a family. Thoughtful layouts allowed for quiet moments during nap time, while private terraces became a daily ritual: morning coffee with ocean air, evenings with a glass of wine as the sun dipped below the horizon.

Dining here is both refined and approachable. The Merchant Room anchors the culinary program with a menu that feels polished but unfussy - perfect for lingering dinners that don’t feel out of reach with a baby in tow. HB’s on the Gulf captures the essence of Naples dining: fresh seafood, open-air seating, and views that rival the menu itself. Meanwhile, the Sunset Bar offers an easy, social energy—ideal for early evening cocktails that align with a family schedule.

Colorful cocktails on bar at sunset overlooking Gulf Coast sky
Chef presenting tomahawk steak with roasted vegetables and sides on wooden board
Elegant restaurant interior with leather chairs and mural at Merchant Room Naples
Aerial view of Naples Beach Club resort and palm-lined Gulf Coast shoreline
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The pool and beach experience is where the resort truly distinguishes itself. Multiple pools cater to different moods, including a relaxed, family-friendly setting that never feels like an afterthought. Just beyond, the beach stretches wide with soft white sand and impeccable service: attentive without intrusion, allowing guests to settle into long, unhurried days.

Dolphin leaping beside boat as guest watches in Gulf waters
A close encounter with nature adds a sense of wonder to the Naples experienceCourtesy of Four Seasons Naples

While the resort is already operating at a high level, it’s still evolving. Broader development across the property including additional amenities and residences continues, with enhancements expected through 2026. Rather than detracting, it signals what’s to come.

At its core, Four Seasons Naples delivers something rare: a destination that feels equally suited to romance and early parenthood where luxury adapts, rather than demands.
Guest diving into ocean at sunset beside boat in Naples
A sunset dive into the Gulf captures the ease of Naples Beach Club livingCourtesy of Four Seasons Naples
Aerial view of Naples Beach Club resort and palm-lined Gulf Coast shoreline
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