Effortless Gulf Coast Luxury for New Parents at Four Seasons Naples Beach Club

Dining here is both refined and approachable. The Merchant Room anchors the culinary program with a menu that feels polished but unfussy - perfect for lingering dinners that don’t feel out of reach with a baby in tow. HB’s on the Gulf captures the essence of Naples dining: fresh seafood, open-air seating, and views that rival the menu itself. Meanwhile, the Sunset Bar offers an easy, social energy—ideal for early evening cocktails that align with a family schedule.