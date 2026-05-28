Seven Seas Voyager Emerges Transformed After Multi-Million-Dollar Refurbishment

Seven Seas Voyager completed a multi-million-dollar refurbishment in Marseille, France, returning to service May 21, 2026.
All suites refreshed; Signature, Grand, Voyager, and Seven Seas suites fully redesigned with a new bathtub and separate shower.
Pool Grill transformed into a new pizzeria concept serving handcrafted pizzas as a casual yet sophisticated evening option.
The Epicurean Enrichment Studio debuts on Voyager for sailings from June 28, 2026.
Seven Seas Voyager has returned to sea, and she looks nothing like the ship that entered dry-dock in Marseille 25 days ago. On May 21, 2026, Regent Seven Seas Cruises relaunched the vessel following a multi-million-dollar refurbishment that touched everything from suite interiors to dining concepts to the introduction of a signature culinary studio. The result is a ship that carries its history with grace while meeting the expectations of a new generation of ultra-luxury travelers.
The work was completed in Marseille, France, where the ship spent nearly a month undergoing what Regent describes as an extensive overhaul rather than a cosmetic refresh. For the guests who have sailed Voyager for years, the changes will feel familiar in spirit and noticeably elevated in execution.
Every suite aboard Seven Seas Voyager received attention during the refit. Updated furnishings, new lighting, refreshed hardware, fresh carpets, and revised decor now define the baseline across the ship. For guests booked into the Signature, Grand, Voyager, and Seven Seas suites, the scope went considerably further.
Those top-tier accommodations underwent full redesigns, including the addition of a new bathtub and a separate shower, both of which had been consistent requests from longtime guests. The bathrooms in particular represent a meaningful shift: they now offer the kind of spa-caliber layout found at the world's finest land-based hotels, which is precisely the standard Regent holds itself to across all aspects of the onboard experience.
“The transformation of Seven Seas Voyager marks another exciting milestone for Regent, as we further elevate the standard of all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruising across the fleet. From enhanced dining venues and immersive new culinary experiences to beautifully redesigned suites, every element of the refurbishment has been carefully considered to enrich the guest experience while preserving the warmth and elegance our guests know and love about Seven Seas Voyager.”
Wesley D'Silva, President, Regent Seven Seas Cruises
One of the more visible changes during the refit is the transformation of the Pool Grill. The space has been fully renovated and now anchors a new pizzeria concept, offering handcrafted pizzas made with premium ingredients. The positioning is deliberate: this is not a casual add-on but a considered evening dining option that keeps the sophistication guests expect without requiring the formality of a full-service restaurant.
Across the rest of the ship, dining spaces received targeted updates. The Atrium, Prime 7, and Chartreuse were refreshed, and the library was given new life as well. One logistical change that will register immediately with returning guests: Coffee Connection has been relocated to a new mid-ship position on Deck 5, a move that improves both traffic flow and accessibility throughout the day.
Taken together, the dining updates reflect a shift in how Regent is thinking about variety and approachability. The fleet has always offered extraordinary fine dining, and that remains the case. What the refurbishment adds is a stronger range of options across different times of day and different moods, from a late-evening artisan pizza to a leisurely coffee in a more central location.
The most significant addition to the ship is the Epicurean Enrichment Studio, which will debut on Seven Seas Voyager for sailings departing June 28, 2026. The concept previously launched on Seven Seas Mariner in late 2025 and was met with strong interest from guests who wanted a more immersive, destination-tied way to engage with food, culture, and craft while at sea.
The Studio offers destination-inspired culinary programming, hands-on demonstrations, and experiences designed to connect guests more directly to the places the ship visits. On a Mediterranean itinerary, that could mean working with local ingredients or techniques drawn from the ports of call. On a Scandinavian sailing, the programming would shift accordingly. The goal is not a cooking class for its own sake but a genuine extension of the destination experience into the ship itself.
This model, pairing place-based storytelling with culinary craft, fits cleanly within Regent's broader positioning as a line that treats the journey as part of the destination, not simply transport between ports.
Seven Seas Voyager is currently mid-voyage on a 12-night Eastern Mediterranean Gems sailing, departing Barcelona, Spain and concluding in Athens (Piraeus), Greece. The itinerary includes calls along the Croatian coast, Montenegro, and the Greek Isles, offering precisely the kind of multi-country access that remains one of the strongest arguments for ocean cruising over land-based travel in this region.
Following the Mediterranean, the ship moves north into the British Isles before continuing on to Iceland and Scandinavia. For guests who booked Voyager before the refit, they will be stepping aboard a noticeably different ship, and one that holds the same destinations in a distinctly upgraded frame.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has operated since 1992 and positions itself as the world's leading ultra-luxury cruise line. The fleet carries between 496 and 822 guests across its all-suite ships, each with private balconies. The all-inclusive model covers unlimited shore excursions, fine wines and spirits, Starlink Wi-Fi, valet laundry, gratuities, and a pre-cruise hotel package for Concierge-level suites and above.
The Voyager refit is one investment in a larger fleet evolution. The line is also expecting the delivery of Seven Seas Prestige, a new ship, later in 2026. For a line that built its reputation on the quality of the onboard experience, keeping the existing fleet current is as important as expanding it. Seven Seas Voyager, now returned from Marseille, makes that case clearly.
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