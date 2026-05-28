Accommodations

Seven Seas Voyager Emerges Transformed After Multi-Million-Dollar Refurbishment

Regent Seven Seas Cruises unveils reimagined suites, a new pizzeria, and the debut Epicurean Enrichment Studio aboard its beloved flagship
Observation Lounge aboard Seven Seas Voyager with panoramic ocean views - ajdihgonoanodineowingovaienagoienfgoadigenawt;eoithfaowenfbaoidcnaoweinfa;ewoirhf
The refreshed Observation Lounge aboard Seven Seas Voyager offers panoramic ocean views following the ship’s 2026 refurbishmentPhoto Courtesy of ©RSSC / Regent Seven Seas Cruises
5 min read

AT A GLANCE

  • Seven Seas Voyager completed a multi-million-dollar refurbishment in Marseille, France, returning to service May 21, 2026.

  • All suites refreshed; Signature, Grand, Voyager, and Seven Seas suites fully redesigned with a new bathtub and separate shower.

  • Pool Grill transformed into a new pizzeria concept serving handcrafted pizzas as a casual yet sophisticated evening option.

  • The Epicurean Enrichment Studio debuts on Voyager for sailings from June 28, 2026.

Signature Suite bedroom aboard Seven Seas Voyager after 2026 redesign
Redesigned Signature Suite aboard Seven Seas Voyager featuring refreshed interiors and balcony viewsPhoto Courtesy of ©RSSC / Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Seven Seas Voyager has returned to sea, and she looks nothing like the ship that entered dry-dock in Marseille 25 days ago. On May 21, 2026, Regent Seven Seas Cruises relaunched the vessel following a multi-million-dollar refurbishment that touched everything from suite interiors to dining concepts to the introduction of a signature culinary studio. The result is a ship that carries its history with grace while meeting the expectations of a new generation of ultra-luxury travelers.

The work was completed in Marseille, France, where the ship spent nearly a month undergoing what Regent describes as an extensive overhaul rather than a cosmetic refresh. For the guests who have sailed Voyager for years, the changes will feel familiar in spirit and noticeably elevated in execution.

Suites Reimagined from the Ground Up

Seven Seas Suite living area aboard Seven Seas Voyager
The reimagined Seven Seas Suite blends residential-style comfort with updated furnishings and décorPhoto Courtesy of ©RSSC / Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Every suite aboard Seven Seas Voyager received attention during the refit. Updated furnishings, new lighting, refreshed hardware, fresh carpets, and revised decor now define the baseline across the ship. For guests booked into the Signature, Grand, Voyager, and Seven Seas suites, the scope went considerably further.

Those top-tier accommodations underwent full redesigns, including the addition of a new bathtub and a separate shower, both of which had been consistent requests from longtime guests. The bathrooms in particular represent a meaningful shift: they now offer the kind of spa-caliber layout found at the world's finest land-based hotels, which is precisely the standard Regent holds itself to across all aspects of the onboard experience.

“The transformation of Seven Seas Voyager marks another exciting milestone for Regent, as we further elevate the standard of all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruising across the fleet. From enhanced dining venues and immersive new culinary experiences to beautifully redesigned suites, every element of the refurbishment has been carefully considered to enrich the guest experience while preserving the warmth and elegance our guests know and love about Seven Seas Voyager.”

Wesley D'Silva, President, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

A New Chapter for Dining Onboard

Epicurean Enrichment Studio aboard Seven Seas Voyager
The Epicurean Enrichment Studio debuts aboard Seven Seas Voyager with destination-inspired culinary experiencesPhoto Courtesy of ©RSSC / Regent Seven Seas Cruises

One of the more visible changes during the refit is the transformation of the Pool Grill. The space has been fully renovated and now anchors a new pizzeria concept, offering handcrafted pizzas made with premium ingredients. The positioning is deliberate: this is not a casual add-on but a considered evening dining option that keeps the sophistication guests expect without requiring the formality of a full-service restaurant.

Across the rest of the ship, dining spaces received targeted updates. The Atrium, Prime 7, and Chartreuse were refreshed, and the library was given new life as well. One logistical change that will register immediately with returning guests: Coffee Connection has been relocated to a new mid-ship position on Deck 5, a move that improves both traffic flow and accessibility throughout the day.

Taken together, the dining updates reflect a shift in how Regent is thinking about variety and approachability. The fleet has always offered extraordinary fine dining, and that remains the case. What the refurbishment adds is a stronger range of options across different times of day and different moods, from a late-evening artisan pizza to a leisurely coffee in a more central location.

Observation Lounge aboard Seven Seas Voyager with panoramic ocean views - ajdihgonoanodineowingovaienagoienfgoadigenawt;eoithfaowenfbaoidcnaoweinfa;ewoirhf
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The Epicurean Enrichment Studio Arrives on Voyager

The most significant addition to the ship is the Epicurean Enrichment Studio, which will debut on Seven Seas Voyager for sailings departing June 28, 2026. The concept previously launched on Seven Seas Mariner in late 2025 and was met with strong interest from guests who wanted a more immersive, destination-tied way to engage with food, culture, and craft while at sea.

The Studio offers destination-inspired culinary programming, hands-on demonstrations, and experiences designed to connect guests more directly to the places the ship visits. On a Mediterranean itinerary, that could mean working with local ingredients or techniques drawn from the ports of call. On a Scandinavian sailing, the programming would shift accordingly. The goal is not a cooking class for its own sake but a genuine extension of the destination experience into the ship itself.

This model, pairing place-based storytelling with culinary craft, fits cleanly within Regent's broader positioning as a line that treats the journey as part of the destination, not simply transport between ports.

Refreshed suite bathroom aboard Seven Seas Voyager
A redesigned marble bathroom aboard Seven Seas Voyager features a separate shower and refined finishesPhoto Courtesy of ©RSSC / Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Where Voyager Is Sailing Now

Seven Seas Voyager is currently mid-voyage on a 12-night Eastern Mediterranean Gems sailing, departing Barcelona, Spain and concluding in Athens (Piraeus), Greece. The itinerary includes calls along the Croatian coast, Montenegro, and the Greek Isles, offering precisely the kind of multi-country access that remains one of the strongest arguments for ocean cruising over land-based travel in this region.

Following the Mediterranean, the ship moves north into the British Isles before continuing on to Iceland and Scandinavia. For guests who booked Voyager before the refit, they will be stepping aboard a noticeably different ship, and one that holds the same destinations in a distinctly upgraded frame.

The Broader Fleet Context

Voyager Suite bedroom aboard Seven Seas Voyager
The updated Voyager Suite aboard Seven Seas Voyager features elegant finishes and ocean viewsPhoto Courtesy of ©RSSC / Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has operated since 1992 and positions itself as the world's leading ultra-luxury cruise line. The fleet carries between 496 and 822 guests across its all-suite ships, each with private balconies. The all-inclusive model covers unlimited shore excursions, fine wines and spirits, Starlink Wi-Fi, valet laundry, gratuities, and a pre-cruise hotel package for Concierge-level suites and above.

The Voyager refit is one investment in a larger fleet evolution. The line is also expecting the delivery of Seven Seas Prestige, a new ship, later in 2026. For a line that built its reputation on the quality of the onboard experience, keeping the existing fleet current is as important as expanding it. Seven Seas Voyager, now returned from Marseille, makes that case clearly.

Observation Lounge aboard Seven Seas Voyager with panoramic ocean views - ajdihgonoanodineowingovaienagoienfgoadigenawt;eoithfaowenfbaoidcnaoweinfa;ewoirhf
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