Where to Stay in Turks and Caicos: Grace Bay vs. Long Bay Beach

When most people say Turks and Caicos, they mean Providenciales. And when they mean Providenciales, they usually mean Grace Bay, the northeast-facing strip of white sand that has set the standard for Caribbean luxury travel for the better part of three decades. What fewer travelers know before their first trip is that Providenciales has a second shore entirely. Long Bay Beach sits on the southeast coast, ten minutes away by car, and it offers something Grace Bay cannot: estate-scale seclusion, steady trade winds, and a residential neighborhood where the villas are some of the most impressive private properties in the Atlantic basin.
The two beaches share the same island, the same extraordinary water, and easy access to each other. They suit different travelers in different ways. The guide below breaks down both shores and the best places to stay on each, villas and resorts with villa-style accommodations, organized to help you find the right fit for your trip.
Grace Bay faces northwest, protected from the trade winds, which means the water is calm, clear, and glass-flat for most of the year. It is the most walkable area on Providenciales, with dozens of restaurants, several shopping plazas, and the island's full resort corridor within a five-minute walk. If you want to step off your terrace and reach a proper dinner without planning a taxi, this is your shore.
Long Bay sits on the south side of Providenciales, opening onto the shallow Caicos Banks, and is directly exposed to the east-southeast trade winds, which is precisely why it is the island's premier kitesurfing beach. The water is shallow and brilliantly colored, turquoise flats that stretch well offshore over a sandy bottom, and the beach is three miles of largely undeveloped white sand with no resort corridor and none of the commercial density of Grace Bay. Almost the entire shoreline is private villas and gated communities.
If you want a car-free, entirely sociable, everything-at-your-feet experience, Grace Bay. If you want to feel like the island is yours, Long Bay.
A ten-minute drive connects both shores, and guests based in Long Bay regularly make the trip to Grace Bay for dinner or an evening out. The two beaches are close enough that choosing one does not mean giving up the other.
Grace Bay is where Providenciales built its reputation. The resort corridor here runs along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, the water is protected and ideal for swimming and snorkeling, and walkability makes daily life on the island feel effortless. The properties below offer private or villa-style accommodations with full resort infrastructure, the Grace Bay experience at its highest level.
The most decorated private villa address in Turks and Caicos, and the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star property on the island. Wymara Villas earned that designation in early 2026, the first in Turks and Caicos Islands. The oceanfront villas at Sunset Cove range from one to six bedrooms, each with clean-lined architecture, sweeping sea views, and select units featuring infinity-edge pools, over-water swim decks, and waterslides.
The culinary program spans five venues under Executive Chef Andrew Mirosch, from the Caribbean-inspired fine dining of Indigo and the beachfront Blue Water Bistro on Grace Bay to Land + Sea's open-air waterfront setting at Sunset Cove. The 111SKIN Spa and the Caribbean's only ocean pool round out an amenity set that functions as a full resort while each villa remains entirely private.
Best for: Couples, families, and groups of up to twelve looking for the kind of villa stay where every detail is handled before you think to ask.
Rooms: 1–6 bedrooms
Beach Enclave Grace Bay spreads across ten acres of gardens directly on Grace Bay Beach, with villas ranging from four to six bedrooms and private pools. The flagship is The Reserve, three ultra-luxury seven-bedroom villas designed by Jacobsen Arquitetura spanning up to 15,141 square feet, each with a 41-foot infinity-edge pool, rooftop terrace, and floor-to-ceiling glass. Daily private chef service for all three meals, a dedicated butler, and airport transfers are included as standard, alongside a recreational campus with two tennis courts, padel, pickleball, a golf-green complex, and a 24-hour fitness center.
Beach Enclave also operates properties at Long Bay Beach and the North Shore.
Best for: Large groups and multi-generational families who want a private compound on Grace Bay.
Rooms: 4–7 bedrooms across the Grace Bay collection
The Palms has anchored the Grace Bay luxury corridor for years, the all-suite resort positioned directly on the beach with a 25,000-square-foot spa that has consistently ranked among the best in the Caribbean. Suites range from one-bedroom ocean-view accommodations to three-bedroom oceanfront configurations with full kitchens, private terraces, and washer-dryers, the residential scale that makes it feel less like a hotel and more like a well-staffed home.
The infinity pool faces the bay, and the restaurant Parallel23 draws guests from across the island. Grace Bay's walkable dining corridor begins immediately outside the gates.
Best for: Couples and families who want resort polish with suite-scale living, and access to the best spa on Grace Bay.
Rooms: 1–3 bedroom suites and penthouses
Grace Bay Club was the first luxury all-suite resort in Turks and Caicos, and its Estate Residences remain among the most requested addresses on the island. The beachfront villas offer up to five bedrooms with the full Grace Bay Club amenity set, multiple infinity pools, several restaurants, a spa, and dedicated butler service, available on call.
The Grace Bay Resorts portfolio also includes Rock House, Point Grace, and West Bay Club, giving guests booked into the Estate Residences access to programming and dining across multiple properties.
Best for: Couples and families who want the prestige address on Grace Bay with villa privacy and full resort infrastructure.
Rooms: 1–5 bedrooms
The Ritz-Carlton, Turks and Caicos sits at the eastern end of Grace Bay Beach, with five dining venues including a Casa Nonna and Noori, a spa program rooted in Caicos wellness traditions, and beachfront access.
For travelers who prefer the structure and service of a major luxury hotel brand, this is the Grace Bay answer. Suites have sweeping ocean views, and the hotel's position at the eastern end of the corridor makes it conveniently located.
Best for: Travelers who want the Grace Bay experience with brand assurance, structured service, and immediate access to the resort corridor.
Rooms: Rooms and Suites available
Long Bay draws travelers who want space, privacy, and a quieter version of the Turks and Caicos experience. The beach is three miles of largely undeveloped white sand on the south side of Providenciales, open to the steady trade winds off the Caicos Bank, with a handful of kitesurfing schools and a small concession stand at the northern end but none of the resort density or dining infrastructure of Grace Bay.
The Shore Club sits directly on Long Bay Beach with private Villas alongside its suite and penthouse accommodations. The villas offer a fully private oceanfront setting with their own beachfront, heated pools, and direct access to the resort's full infrastructure: four pools, Sui-Ren for fine dining, the Colonnade pool restaurant, the Dune Spa, tennis courts, a kids' club, and water sports.
Best for: Groups of up to fourteen who want a private villa experience with true resort amenities attached.
Rooms: Villas, suites and resort rooms available
Long Bay Beach Club offers three five-bedroom beachfront villas, each spanning 6,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space on Long Bay Beach. Helios, Hyperion, and Eos each accommodate up to twelve guests, with a private infinity pool, personal beachside deck, five bathrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen, and direct beach access per villa. A shared fitness center sits on the property, and the dedicated concierge arranges private chef service, butler service, spa and wellness bookings, airport transfers, and activities across the island.
The property sits in a small community of custom villas at the eastern end of Long Bay, a quiet and self-contained address.
Best for: Groups of up to twelve who want a private five-bedroom beachfront villa with full concierge service.
Villas: Three five-bedroom villas, each sleeping up to 12 guests.
Where do celebrities stay in Turks and Caicos?
Turks and Caicos does not have one celebrity address. It has several, and the choice tends to reflect what kind of privacy a guest is looking for.
Amanyara on the North Shore of Providenciales is the most consistently name-dropped resort. The property sits on a remote stretch of coastline.
Long Bay Beach has become the preferred address for guests who want a private villa with no shared spaces at all. The Kardashian sisters have vacationed on Long Bay, Nicki Minaj celebrated her birthday in a beachfront villa there, and Nick Jonas spent New Year's Eve on the same stretch of beach. The residential nature of the shoreline, with no resort corridor and no public beach infrastructure, makes it structurally one of the most private addresses in the Caribbean.
What is the most exclusive resort in Turks and Caicos?
For private island exclusivity, COMO Parrot Cay is the established answer. The island is accessible only by boat, and several of its celebrity-owned villas are available to rent. The seclusion there is structural in a way that no Providenciales address can fully replicate.
Is Turks and Caicos worth it for luxury travel?
Yes, and specifically for the combination of world-class beaches, private villa inventory, and ease of access from the US East Coast (direct flights from New York, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, and Charlotte, typically two to three hours).
What is the best area to stay in Turks and Caicos?
Grace Bay for first-time visitors, families who want calm water and walkable dining, and couples who want polish and ease. Long Bay for return visitors, large groups who want a private compound, kitesurfers and watersports travelers, and anyone whose definition of luxury starts with solitude.
Is a villa or resort better in Turks and Caicos?
A resort makes sense for couples, short trips, and first-time visitors who want meals, activities, and service on demand without coordinating anything. A villa makes sense when you are traveling with a group, a family, or anyone who values space and privacy over convenience. At six or more people, the per-person math almost always favors a villa.
What is the best island to stay on in Turks and Caicos?
For most travelers the answer is Providenciales. It is where the international airport is, where Grace Bay Beach is, and where the full range of restaurants, resorts, diving, water sports, and shopping is concentrated. The other islands serve specific purposes: Parrot Cay for complete private island seclusion, Grand Turk for wall diving and Caribbean history, and North and Middle Caicos for travelers who want to see the archipelago at its most undeveloped.
Is Turks and Caicos safe?
Yes, and Providenciales in particular is considered one of the safer destinations in the Caribbean. The resort areas, beaches, and villa neighborhoods are well-maintained and low in crime, and the vast majority of visitors have entirely trouble-free stays.
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