Where to Stay in Turks and Caicos: Grace Bay vs. Long Bay Beach

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Turks and Caicos does not have one celebrity address. It has several, and the choice tends to reflect what kind of privacy a guest is looking for.

Amanyara on the North Shore of Providenciales is the most consistently name-dropped resort. The property sits on a remote stretch of coastline.

Long Bay Beach has become the preferred address for guests who want a private villa with no shared spaces at all. The Kardashian sisters have vacationed on Long Bay, Nicki Minaj celebrated her birthday in a beachfront villa there, and Nick Jonas spent New Year's Eve on the same stretch of beach. The residential nature of the shoreline, with no resort corridor and no public beach infrastructure, makes it structurally one of the most private addresses in the Caribbean.