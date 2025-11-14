Arc Ascends Over Turks and Caicos: A Firsthand Look at South Bank’s Rising Vision of Waterfront Living
Few destinations manage to evoke the quiet thrill that comes from witnessing a place in real time as it becomes something extraordinary. South Bank in Turks and Caicos is one of them. Over several days on property, exploring its lagoon islands, dining at Lua, sailing across the Caicos Bank, and engaging with the Windward and Grace Bay Resorts teams, the momentum behind this residential resort and marina felt palpable. That energy became even more evident with the official topping out of Arc at South Bank, a milestone celebrated on site with renowned architect Piero Lissoni alongside developers, media, and early homeowners.
The experience blended the ease of barefoot island living with the undeniable sophistication of a next-generation master-planned community. With residential sales now surpassing $300 million, South Bank has entered a defining new chapter in the future of luxury real estate in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
A Weekend Immersed in South Bank’s Coastal Lifestyle
Salt, Sand and Fire at Grace Bay
The experience began on Saturday afternoon with lunch at Lua, a breezy introduction to the culinary program that flows through the resort. The day eased into enjoying South Bank’s signature amenities: the expansive man-made lagoon, villa pools, island bars, and effortless water sports access. That evening, Grace Bay Beach set the stage for the Caribbean Food and Wine Festival (CFWF) Closing Party Salt, Sand and Fire, a lively coastal celebration that mirrored the destination’s easygoing refinement.
South Bank’s Design Landscape Up Close
Sunday offered more time to settle into the rhythm of the property before the CFWF Closing Brunch at Lua. A guided tour of South Bank followed, showcasing its four distinct residential neighborhoods and the two new additions preparing to elevate its residential offering even further. Experiencing the villas by water and by foot illustrated how intentionally each district connects to the Caicos Bank, South Bank inlet, and Juba Sound wetlands.
The day closed with an in-villa cocktail hour and a private chef dinner complemented by a cultural presentation that grounded the experience in Turks and Caicos heritage.
Catamarans, Lagoon Islands and Elevated Evenings
Monday morning brought a private catamaran excursion that departed directly from South Bank Marina, further highlighting the advantage of owning within a waterfront community designed for seamless nautical living. Lunch returned to Lua, followed by another relaxed afternoon alternating between the lagoon, private docks, and the island bars.
As sunset approached, cocktails at the Island Bar set the tone for a dinner staged on the Lagoon Islands, an experience that spoke to South Bank’s ability to create intimate, memory-rich moments within its 31-acre property.
A Wellness Morning and an Arc Milestone
Tuesday opened with yoga on the Lagoon Islands and a curated healthy breakfast. Spa treatments followed, underscoring the wellness-forward approach that is steadily shaping the community. The afternoon marked one of the week’s pinnacle moments: a rooftop ceremony atop Arc, complete with a Champagne toast recognizing its topping out.
Later that evening, guests gathered once again on the Lagoon Islands for cocktails with Piero Lissoni before dinner at Lua. Spending time with the architect offered an intimate look at the design philosophy guiding South Bank’s most anticipated residential offering.
Closing Breakfast with Piero Lissoni
The final morning concluded with breakfast alongside Lissoni, offering a thoughtful farewell and a deeper appreciation of the architectural ambition behind Arc.
Arc at South Bank: A New Benchmark for Contemporary Caribbean Living
The release of the topping-out news coincided seamlessly with the on-site celebrations. According to Windward, the developer behind South Bank, sales across the community have now exceeded $300 million.
“Reaching the topping out of Arc at South Bank is a proud moment for our team and partners. The overwhelming response from buyers, reflected in over $300 million in sales across South Bank, reinforces the vision we had to create a world-class waterfront community that blends design and lifestyle in an unparalleled fashion in the Turks and Caicos.”
Ingo Reckhorn, Co-Founder of Windward
Designed by internationally acclaimed architect Piero Lissoni, Arc is set to be completed in 2026 and represents his first finished project in the Caribbean. His Sky Villas focus on indoor-outdoor living, maximizing the island’s natural beauty through expansive terraces on every level that include private pools, outdoor kitchens, gardens, and open-air living and dining areas.
With only seventeen residences, Arc blends the intimacy of a villa lifestyle with the elevated services of a resort community managed by Grace Bay Resorts. Prices begin at $3.2 million and extend to $18 million, with just five residences remaining, including a 12,630-square-foot penthouse that spans the entire top floor.
“This construction milestone marks a significant moment not only for South Bank, but for the future of luxury living in Turks and Caicos.”
Nikheel Advani, COO and Co-Founder of Grace Bay Resorts
Advani continued, “We are incredibly proud of the outpour of positive responses we've received in the year that South Bank has been officially open, and seeing the residential sales from these first 12 months is a true testament to the vision, design, and demand for this exceptional waterfront community.”
A Community Designed for Living on the Water
One of the most striking impressions from the itinerary was how naturally life here orients around the water. South Bank spans 31 acres on Long Bay and features four original neighborhoods:
The Ocean Estate Villas
Nineteen contemporary oceanfront villas reaching up to 8,000 square feet.
The Lagoon Villas
Eighteen Malibu-inspired residences framing Turks and Caicos’ first-ever man-made lagoon.
The Boathouses
Thirty-eight village-style residences each featuring a private dock.
Arc at South Bank
A biophilic residential reinterpretation of coastal living suspended above turquoise water.
The property also includes two new Windward projects: the final two Beach Villas and Niva, a collection of six standalone island retreats.
Residents benefit from transformative amenities managed by Grace Bay Resorts, including butler and private chef services, a fitness center and spa, a swimming lagoon with lounging islands, a fully serviced marina and boat concierge, tennis and pickleball courts, Long Bay Beach access, and multiple dining concepts led by Lissoni’s design sensibility.
“South Bank has captured the attention of discerning buyers locally and globally. Its design-forward residences, curated amenities, and direct access to the water have been a key driver of sales momentum. Crossing the $300 million sales threshold ahead of schedule is a testament to the quality of the product, the strength of TCI’s luxury market, and the lifestyle buyers see in South Bank.”
Joe Zahm of TCI Sotheby’s Realty
A Personal Perspective on a Destination in Motion
There is something uniquely compelling about standing on the Arc rooftop at sunset while the Champagne is poured and the architect behind the project stands steps away. The vista extends across the Caicos Bank, the lagoon glows below, and the community that is rapidly becoming one of the Caribbean’s most design-forward enclaves unfolds in every direction.
Wellness mornings on the islands, late-night dinners by candlelight at Lua, the ease of stepping from your villa to a catamaran, and conversations with owners and the development team revealed the heart of South Bank’s vision: a lifestyle shaped by water, design, and meaningful connection.
