Arc Ascends Over Turks and Caicos: A Firsthand Look at South Bank’s Rising Vision of Waterfront Living

Few destinations manage to evoke the quiet thrill that comes from witnessing a place in real time as it becomes something extraordinary. South Bank in Turks and Caicos is one of them. Over several days on property, exploring its lagoon islands, dining at Lua, sailing across the Caicos Bank, and engaging with the Windward and Grace Bay Resorts teams, the momentum behind this residential resort and marina felt palpable. That energy became even more evident with the official topping out of Arc at South Bank, a milestone celebrated on site with renowned architect Piero Lissoni alongside developers, media, and early homeowners.