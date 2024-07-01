Fine Art & Jewelry Merge at Jinsol Woo’s First Art Exhibition with Gallery STAN in LA

When asked about his experience in finding the right gallery space for his first exhibition, Woo shared that the right fit emerged from his own network. The creative is firmly rooted in giving his circle a platform, such as fitting the art piece on his own stylist JingJing Jia for promotional images and hiring OHTNYC’s graphic designer for the posters, and his network in turn elevates his work too. For new fine artists, galleries and network can often feel like a roadblock, but Woo has some golden advice for creatives: “Funnily enough, networking is the least thing that I care about in my life. I don’t go out to meet people, to socialize…but I’ve been doing this [art field] now for a long time and have found that if you prove yourself, then network follows. You get to meet people organically through your work, and that’s when you actually have something to offer each other. You could go to the bar, the club, the party, just to meet somebody, and sure you can get their contact, but what do you have to offer to them anyways?” Woo advises, “If you have this intention to know someone to use it for your own benefit, then obviously you have to have something to offer. Just because you met them somewhere doesn’t mean they’ll magically give you something you need, if you have nothing to offer. That being said, yes, I have a good network – but it’s not something I sweated about at the start of the journey.”